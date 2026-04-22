Shop 11 Walmart spring finds that look like Pottery Barn, from arch cabinets to slipcover chairs.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In case you haven’t heard, Walmart is basically the new Pottery Barn. The store, once considered a step-down from Target, has been going seriously viral in recent months for having an in-demand inventory of everything from NeeDoh toys and beauty dupes to gorgeous, designer-looking clothing and home decor that even interior designers approve of. Recently, I have seen so many pieces of furniture and decorations that look straight out of a Pottery Barn store or catalog, but for a sliver of the price. What should you check out this season? Here are 11 Walmart spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 The Prettiest Nightstand

Don’t pay Pottery Barn prices for bedroom furniture. This My Texas House Monroe 3 Drawer Nightstand with USB, Brushed Oak Finish, $189, looks so high-end. “They ARE heavy but they are easy to assemble and they are beautiful. I will be going back and buying the dresser now,” writes a shopper. “This nightstand is stunning. In person the quality is better than you can imagine. Very heavy duty! The assembly instructions alone were 5 star. I’ve never purchased anything at this price point with fantastic instructions – took half an hour to complete. GET IT,” another adds.

2 An Arched Accent Cabinet

If you are looking for an eye-catching living room piece, get the Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Arch Accent Cabinet, starting at $248. “We bought 3 of these in green and they look great. Using one for storage in our master bathroom and 2 in the living room. They took my husband about 4 hours each to build by himself. They come with an extra of every screw and dowel rod, just in case you need it. Instructions were easy to follow and would recommend a 2nd person to help when doing the doors. Seems to be a sturdy piece of furniture sure to last a long time,” writes a shopper. “We are impressed with the appearance and quality of this cabinet. It meets all our expectations,” another adds.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Stunning Ceramic Vase

Looking for a great Olive-inspired piece? Mainstays 15″ Artificial Olive in Wood Finish Ceramic Vase Made for Tabletops is just $11.97. “I have to say, it’s a lovely addition to my home decor! The olive branches look surprisingly realistic, which was a pleasant surprise. I placed it on my coffee table, and it really adds a nice touch without being overwhelming. The ceramic vase has a nice weight to it, feeling sturdy and well-made. I appreciate the wood finish, as it complements my other furniture nicely. It’s a low-maintenance piece because I don’t have to worry about watering or sunlight, which is perfect for my busy life. Overall, I’d recommend this for anyone looking to add a bit of greenery to their space without the fuss of real plants. It elevates the room’s vibe without requiring much attention at all!” a shopper says.

4 A Striped Swivel Chair

Shoppers are buying multiples of the Ebello 360° Swivel Chair with Thick Cushion, $221.99. “Wow we did not expect this swivel chair to be so comfortable. It came fully assembled which was so nice for my husband It looks like a charcoal grey striped and the white is between an off white and a white. Perfect fit for almost any decor Wewant to order another one soon!” writes a shopper. “These were absolutely gorgeous. I love the linen fabric and shade of blue stripes. They’re deep and super comfy. Rotate smoothly and easily. They came fully assembled and shipped quickly. We love them!” adds another.

5 A Decorative Tray

This Better Homes & Gardens Natural Water Hyacinth Round Decorative Tray, 16″, $22.97, is another must-buy. “This tray is very nice,” writes a shopper. “I have received many compliments and always asked , ‘where did you get that tray’ When I respond they can’t believe it. It is beautiful and definitely would advise anyone to check Walmart on line for some very nice decorative items.”

6 A Woven Resin Urn Planter

Another must-buy is the My Texas House 16 inch Brown Woven Resin Urn Planter, $42.97. “Omg this is absolutely stunning! I love the way it looks in my hallway. What great quality and I believe it can be used inside or outside. It’s huge and can hold a large plant. Love it and will purchase more in this style for other rooms!” writes a shopper. “Just perfect for my house! I love it! Perfect addition to my house! Very good quality, and it’s just the perfect Style for me and my house! It’s just perfect! My fiddle leaf is loving it!” adds another.

7 Blackout Curtain Panels

Don’t pay Pottery Barn prices for window treatments. My Texas House Solid Ivory Rod Pocket Back Tab Blackout Curtain Panel, 52″ x 84″, starts at around $23. “I was impressed with the quality and look of these curtains! They didn’t skimp on material!” writes a shopper. “Love these curtains! Great quality! I purchased one set, lived them so much I’ve purchased two more sets for different room. True blackout curtains,” another adds.

8 The Prettiest Vase

This Home Decor Collection Sterling & Noble Home Ruffle Shaped off-White Ceramic Indoor Tabletop Vase, $15.46, is another favorite decor item. “This vase is adorable. Even better in person! Don’t skip this one! Just buy it!” writes a shopper. “I had seen this on Instagram and it was used as a matchstick holder. Needless to say I had to try it and do not regret the purchase. So when I am not using it as a beautiful matchstick holder, I will use it as a cute vase,” another adds.

9 A Console Table

This My Texas House Haven Console Table, Warm Brown, $128, is shockingly cheap for such a substantial item. “I waited several months for this console table to come back in stock and it was worth the wait!! Such a gorgeous piece for entryway, behind a couch, etc. I love that it is enclosed on the bottom so that your ottomans, baskets, etc. are lifted off the floor,” writes a shopper. “It’s prettier in person. I was impressed of how well it was packaged, with Walmart is a hit or miss sometimes with their packaging. The quality is great!” adds another.

10 A Platform Bed

Shoppers are also giving major thumbs up to the My Texas House Flynn Boucle Platform Bed, Queen, Cream, $504, which looks super custom. “I am so impressed with this bed. It is beautiful! Great quality!! I have 2 of the matching nightstands and love it all!!” writes a shopper. “Luxury in the budget,” adds another. This bed is gorgeous and looks expensive!! We have sleep number base and a BedJet system and were having a hard time finding a bed that accommodated both. This bed is functional, beautiful and affordable!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 And, Slipcovered Dining Chairs

These My Texas House Wren Slipcover Dining Chairs with Casters Cream Polyester, $158, are a doppelganger for the Pottery Barn ones. “These chairs on casters are exactly what we were looking for. Very nice fabric. More of a larger weave, which is unusual. I think it makes it look more expensive. Assembly was simple, just the legs need to be added. Instructions were thorough. Really nice option for this casual eating area,” writes a shopper. “I loved these chairs so much that I ended up buying six! They’re the perfect size for both me (5’2″, 100 lbs) and my husband (6’2″, 250 lbs). While the seats are a bit firm, you can remove the cushion and add extra padding if needed. That said, it hasn’t been an issue for us or our four adult kids. I highly recommend these chairs—not just for their stylish appearance, but also for the unbeatable price. They look just like PB chairs and have held up amazingly well, even with four cats in the house!” another adds.