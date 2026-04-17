6 Best New Walmart Spring Shoes Dropping in Stores Mid-April

Shop six new Walmart spring shoes dropping mid-April, from Mary Jane flats to platform loafers.

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Shoe shopping in April has its own particular energy. Boots are too bulky, sandals too slinky, so you’re often stuck somewhere in between. Whatever you wear, it’s got to be versatile—made for your morning walk, an afternoon errand, and whatever the weekend brings. Walmart has always been an underrated destination for exactly this kind of practical-but-stylish in-between moment.

This mid-April drop covers the full range of what spring footwear actually needs to do: breathe well, slip on easily, work for multiple occasions, and not blow your budget. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting a great pair, here are six options worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 Women’s Mary Jane Flats

Mary Janes are having a genuine fashion moment right now, and these hollow breathable Mary Jane flats make them accessible without the luxury price tag. The round toe is flattering and modern, the hollow cutout detailing keeps feet cool as temperatures climb, and the flat sole means you can actually wear them all day. They pair as naturally with a linen dress as they do with straight-leg jeans, and come in at just $6.09.

2 Men’s NOKIO Men’s Slip-On Walking Shoes

Men’s spring footwear often gets overlooked in the seasonal refresh, but these NOKIO slip-on walking shoes are worth the detour. The fly-woven mesh upper breathes well, the flat bottom keeps the profile low and clean, and the slip-on design means they go on without ceremony and get worn constantly. Lightweight enough to barely notice on your feet, practical enough for everything from weekend errands to a long walk—and priced at $25.59.

3 Women’s Hoshose Platform British-Style Loafers

Loafers with a platform sole solve a problem that regular loafers don’t: they add height without adding discomfort, and the slight lift makes everything from wide-leg trousers to midi skirts look more intentional. These pastel green Hoshose slip-on platform loafers take their cues from British style—structured, a little preppy, and built for real walking—without sacrificing the slip-on ease that makes spring footwear so appealing. A versatile pick at just $26.79.

4 Women’s Breathable Sporty Casual Sneakers

Spring 2026 is firmly in the era of the slim, sporty sneaker, and these women’s breathable sporty casual sneakers hit that trend squarely. The mesh upper keeps feet cool and light, the EVA midsole provides real cushioning for all-day wear, and the anti-slip rubber outsole gives them enough grip for actual outdoor use—not just the walk from car to coffee shop. At $40, they’re the sort of sneaker you’ll reach for day after day without fear of wearing them out.

5 Men’s White Lace-Up Skate Sneakers

A clean white low-top is one of those spring purchases that justifies itself immediately and keeps justifying itself all season. These men’s white lace-up skate sneakers go with shorts, chinos, and denim equally well—no branding noise, no aggressive colorway, just a crisp minimalist silhouette that works across every casual occasion on your spring calendar. The cushioned construction makes them comfortable enough for long days on your feet. They’ll run you $46.36.

6 Women’s Hollow Breathable Wedge Shoes

A wedge gives you the lift of a heel with the stability of a flat, which is exactly what spring occasions—garden parties, outdoor brunches, weekend markets—tend to call for. These hollow breathable wedge shoes add height without sacrificing comfort, with a non-slip sole and breathable cutout detailing that keeps feet cool on warmer days. A fashion-forward but genuinely wearable choice from April straight through September, priced at $36.90.