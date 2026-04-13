Shop the 7 best new Walmart spring decor finds, from coastal prints to outdoor dining sets.

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Have you been to Walmart lately? Remember a few years ago when everything in the Target home department was going viral and selling out fast? Well, that’s the deal at Walmart these days. Every influencer I follow is sharing about all their fabulous finds, ranging from indoor decor to outdoor entertaining essentials. Many of the items look like they are from Pottery Barn, West Elm, or Serena & Lily, but cost a fraction of the price. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Walmart spring decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Much Spring Decor, Including Baskets

Interior Jems shared about a must-buy collection. “This new Walmart spring drop is TOO good and people haven’t caught on yet,” she wrote. “I was way too excited when I saw this in store. The spring arrivals did not disappoint. From patio furniture on rollback to the prettiest entertaining pieces, candles, fruit bowls, faux plants and more. My top pick is the drinkware. It looks so high end and it’s one of those things you’ll use all summer. Just trust me on that one. Perfect for your pool or hosting. Also obsessed with the star topiary. I couldn’t find the exact one to link so that one is in store only. Run for these before they start selling out. I haven’t seen many people sharing this yet and I don’t think it’s going to stay that way for long.”

2 And, Lots of Coastal and Patriotic Prints

She also shared about more spring items. “So many affordable new arrivals that look way more expensive than they are. My top pick is the drinking glasses they come in two colors and look so high end. Also love the layered doormats they instantly make your entry feel put together. The faux fig tree is such a good filler piece, the reversible pillow looks elevated, and the picnic basket is perfect for hosting. The scalloped basket is one of those pieces you’ll use everywhere and the wreath is already selling like crazy,” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 More Spring and Summer Decor

Alexandra Harper also shared about her top finds for the season, including gorgeous throw pillows. “Walmart NEW SPRING/ SUMMER,” she wrote, sharing the highlights: “1. Lightly colored glassware and ginger jars are a to-die-for light, airy touch to any table scape. Ugh, and these are plastic who cares buy these. 2. Never in my life have I found such beautiful unbreakable dinnerware. These are fun, easy, and the colors are stunning!! 3. My advice: get a big storage container (not fugly of course) and store pillows and lightweight throws in there. Take them out when entertaining and throw em in after.”

4 And, a Fluted Lip Gloss Bowl and Other Designer Looking Finds

The K Wendy Home also shared fabulous finds that look designer for less. “These are my picks from Walmart and I was surprised at how many fun pieces are out for spring. I can totally see that fluted pedestal for the ‘ lip gloss bowl’ trend I’ve been seeing!” she wrote.

5 Kitchen and Dining Essentials

House Plus Plant also found fabulous items, including gorgeous kitchen and dining essentials. “All so good! To shop all these @walmart home finds & more just type ‘SPRING’! These spring Walmart home decor and patio finds are so good you’ll love them! Now that spring is here it’s time for a little refresh, and these are perfect and all at a great price,” she wrote.

6 Outdoor Entertaining Essentials

Sweet Farmhouse Chic shared so many outdoor entertaining finds. “There’s just something about this time of year… when everything starts moving outside and the little moments turn into memories 🤍 I found the cutest Walmart outdoor entertaining finds—from the most adorable picnic basket to this beautiful melamine olive dinnerware that looks so much more expensive than it is 👏🏻 It’s giving slow afternoons, fresh air, and easy hosting with pieces that make it all feel special… without overthinking it,” she wrote.

7 And, the New Memorial Day Collection

There is even a new Memorial Day collection. “New Memorial Day Collection at Walmart ❤️🤍💙 ,” Christin Grace Home shared. “This new collection recently released at Walmart. Available varies by location because it is selling out so fast.” Many of the items are patriotic in shades of red, white, and blue.