11 Best Harbor Freight “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Harbor Freight drops new tools, storage solutions, and garage essentials this week.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’re conquering a home renovation, organizing your garage this spring, or upgrading your toolbox, check out Harbor Freight‘s new arrivals section. It’s filled with storage solutions, everyday tools, power equipment, and protective gear, and prices are as little as $7. Keep reading to see the 11 best new arrivals hitting Harbor Freight this week.

1 Braun Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight

The Braun Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight ($30) has four light modes (high, medium, low, and strobe) and casts 2,200 lumens of ultra-bright light, reaching up to 1,300 feet. A built-in trigger lock turns the spotlight into a lantern for hands-free convenience.

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2 Bauer Modular 2-Drawer Toolbox

The Bauer Modular 2-Drawer Toolbox ($70) can securely hold up to 50 pounds of tools and equipment. Plus, it’s compatible with all other Bauer modular storage systems, making it easy to expand your setup.

3 Coverpro 5′ x 5′ Canvas Drop Cloth

For upcoming painting or home renovation projects, the Coverpro 5′ x 5′ Canvas Drop Cloth ($8) is a must-have. Made from superabsorbent fabric, it’s the first line of defense against spills, splatters, and nicks, on all types of flooring, furniture, countertops, and more.

4 Icon 8-Piece Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set

Icon’s 8-Piece Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set ($60) comes in a compact, neatly organized storage tray. All the tips are crafted from heavy-duty alloy steel with a corrosion-resistant finish.

5 Atlas 80V Dual-Port Backpack Blower Kit

Crunchy leaf season is right around the bend, but this Atlas 80V Dual-Port Backpack Blower Kit ($500) is already handy for clearing clippings and pollen from outdoor spaces and furniture. Shoppers say it’s lightweight and easy to operate, and the battery life surpasses expectations.

6 U.S. General 25-Pound Magnetic Hook

The U.S. General 25-Pound Magnetic Hook ($8) features a chrome-plated finish and 360-degree swivel for flexible use. It’s ideal for wrapping cords, hanging equipment, or keeping work bags and gear nearby (and out of the way).

7 Haul-Master Dual-Ball Adjustable Hitch

The Haul-Master Dual-Ball Adjustable Hitch ($150) has a 14,000 tow weight capacity, six-inch increment adjustment lever, and special “anti-rattle bumper” to reduce noise and vibration.

8 Grant’s Ultraplush Edgeless Microfiber Towels

From washing your car and dusting countertops to waxing and polishing furniture, it’s always smart to keep a set of microfiber towels on hand. Snap up a 12-piece set of Grant’s Ultraplush Edgeless Microfiber Towels for just $11.

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9 Maddoz MRBT Smart Mobile OBDII Code Reader

According to the retailer, the Maddoz MRBT Smart Mobile OBDII Code Reader ($55) “provides information usually only accessible to professional mechanics on expensive scan tools.” The reader runs diagnostic codes related to check engine lights, battery registration, technical service bulletins, recalls, smog checks, and more.

10 Yukon 6-Pack Storage Wraps

Is there anything more annoying than a tangled web of wires and cords? Keep them neatly contained with the Yukon 6-Pack Storage Wraps ($7).

11 U.S. General 5-Tier Steel Garage Shelving

The U.S. General 5-Tier Steel Garage Shelving ($140) can support up to 5,000 pounds; arrange it as a singular 6.5′ unit or side-by-side storage racks. They’re “extremely sturdy, and easy as cake to put together,” raved one shopper, who has purchased four units.