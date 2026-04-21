11 Harbor Freight Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

Customers are gushing about the deals on these power tools, hand tools, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

By now, you likely think that you’ve seen all the Harbor Freight deals there could possibly be this month. But you’d be wrong! The discount hardware retailer remains a treasure trove of true bargains 365 days a year. Specifically, customers have called out just how surprisingly affordable some of the store’s best power tools, hand tools, organizational items, and so much more are, even when they’re not on sale. Ready to get shopping? Here are the best Harbor Freight finds shoppers say are total steals.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Spring Deals That Just Hit Stores.

1 Bauer Cordless 1/2-Inch. Drill/Driver

Let’s be honest: It’s going to be hard to get much done on your DIY list without a solid drill! Fortunately, the pricing on this Bauer Cordless 1/2-Inch. Drill/Driver ($39.99) makes it a phenomenal deal, especially when you compare it to the similarly powered Ryobi version at $100. Customers also echo this sentiment in the review section.

“I am not a professional trades guy, but I do a lot of handyman stuff for people that can’t afford the pros. Bauer tools do the same work for a fraction of the cost,” one writes. “So far, my Bauer tools work just as well as my more expensive brands.”

2 Yukon 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet

It doesn’t matter how skilled a craftsperson you are: If your workspace is a mess, your work will suffer. That’s where a Yukon 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet ($359.99) can come in handy: With a 1,200-pound capacity, solid wooden worktop, and over 10,000 cubic inches of storage space, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

“This tool chest works perfectly for what I need,” reads one 5-star review. “Plenty of storage [and] a very nice product at a great price.”

3 Pittsburgh 6-Piece Pliers Set

Sure, you might think one pair of pliers is all you need in the toolbox…Until you realize needlenoses can only do so much. Instead, get yourself covered with this 6-piece Pittsburgh Pliers Set ($19.99). Besides being a great buy, these are also designed with a super comfortable grip for easier handling.

Most shoppers say this is the ideal starter purchase kit, calling it “a very nice set for the money.”

4 Harbor Freight XXL Bag

Sometimes, an oversized bag is one of the smartest, simplest purchases you can make. This Harbor Freight XXL Bag ($0.99) is affordable and functional, perfect for lugging bulky items, laundry, groceries, and more up to 55 pounds. And you get all that versatility for a buck!

Shoppers agree, saying you “can’t beat the price” and that the “bag is great for anything and can carry a good bit.”

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5 Hercules Cordless Reciprocating Saw

Need to replace (or pick up your first) power cutting tool? This Hercules Cordless Reciprocating Saw ($79.99) is a worksite staple for a reason, now featuring a new design that provides 45 percent more run time per charge. Most who’ve purchased the product praise its surprisingly high power, while others simply love how reliable it is.

“I would definitely purchase this product again,” says one. “Great product for the price and quality.”

6 U.S. General 5-Tier Steel Garage Shelving

Garages are one of the areas of the house that have a tendency to get disorganized quickly. Fortunately, you can get everything in order with some U.S. General 5-Tier Steel Garage Shelving ($139.99). Capable of holding a combined total of 5,000 pounds, it can also be configured between shelves to make room for taller items.

The product’s 4.8-star average rating also speaks volumes about its performance. “Great shelving unit! Could not be happier,” writes one customer. “Very Solid! Went together quickly and easily.”

7 Bauer 14 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum

A job isn’t totally done until the cleanup is finished. Make sure you’re keeping tidy with a Bauer 14 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum ($119.99), which can handle wood dust as well as it can a flood.

“Use it in the shop almost every day [and] couldn’t ask for a better one at a cheap price,” writes one happy customer.

8 Warrior Cordless Screwdriver Kit

Whether you’re sending a grad off to their first apartment or helping someone get the hang of DIY, there’s no denying that this Warrior Cordless Screwdriver Kit ($9.99) is an ideal starter tool. Thanks to the added power, it can make even the simplest tasks so much easier—and customers agree, especially at this price.

“For a long time, I considered an electric screwdriver an unneeded luxury. Wow, was I wrong!” writes one shopper. “For the price of a couple of cups of coffee, it’s crazy not to have this incredibly handy helper! I had an upcoming project with a lot of screws to remove and replace, so I bought this tool. Best decision ever!! Job went much, much faster, screws easier to seat, torque perfect.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags

Now that colder weather has finally (hopefully?) said goodbye for the season, you’re going to need a safe place to stash those thick winter sweaters and long johns for the summer. That’s where Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags ($7.99) can come in handy, helping you both protect your garments from elemental and moth damage while also reducing the amount of space they’ll take up when not in use.

“Actually, I find these sturdier than the big brands, and at a much better price,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Highly recommend these!”

10 Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer

The thing about getting everything in order is that it has to stay in order. And for nearly nothing of your pocket, you can ensure your workspace isn’t a complete mess with this Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer ($9.99). It’s ideal for spare parts, small pieces, hobby organization, and more.

11 Pittsburgh 70-Piece Screwdriver Set

It’s hard to overstate just how much a Pittsburgh 70-Piece Screwdriver Set ($29.99) can do for your working capabilities. Not only is it the one-stop shopping solution for basically any screwdriver need you’d ever possibly need, but it does so at a ridiculously affordable price.

Customers say that the set “is amazing, great quality, and a great price.” They especially appreciate that it includes a handy storage table!