The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One reason shoppers love Hobby Lobby is that the arts-and-crafts/slash-home-goods store sells some of the best home decor at low prices. In fact, many of the items look designer for a fraction of the price of stores like Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs. However, you need to know what to shop for. Here are 11 new Hobby Lobby home decor finds that look designer for less.

1 Spring Centerpieces

Our Winton Home shared about all the items used for their gorgeous designer looking centerpiece. “Hobby Lobby spring centerpiece! 🌸🌷 I found sooo many cute things at Hobby Lobby!!#HobbyLobbypartner Comment SPRING and I’ll send you links to everything! @hobbylobby They are running their 40% off sale for Spring & Easter!! I had to go get a few things!! The pink tulips paired perfectly with the purple flowers! I also love the flocked egg and Easter bunny!! They had so many cute colors in these, perfect for spring and Easter decor!! The bow vase was another favorite of mine! You could put small floral stems in like babies breath or just leave it empty like I did. And lastly, I added the pink ribbed candle. They had this candle in pink purple, green and yellow. I had to get all the colors lol but in the centerpiece the pink one was perfect!!” they wrote.

2 Wall Art

Many shoppers have been blown away by Hobby Lobby’s artwork lately. “It’s perfect 🤭 I think we now need a floating shelf for a plant though,” a shopper wrote, showing off a recent purchase. “That is incredible actually. Also, I love that the flowers in the old painting look very similar,” someone agreed.

3 Valetnine’s Day Decor

The Valentine’s Day decorations have been going viral. One shopper showed off her heart candles in an Instagram post. “Y’all were not lying!” she exclaimed.

4 Vintage-Inspired Easter Decor

The Vettel Farm shared all the vintage-inspired Easter decorations. “A fun detour to @hobbylobby to check out all of the vintage inspired Spring finds today! 🌷🐣🌱Sharing a few more fun finds in my stories too, including one that is going to be an epic DIY!” they captioned a post.

5 Planters

There are so many gorgeous planters trickling into stores. “Would you have bought these same items … and should I do a comparison of the Hobby Lobby and Walmart planters?” Crafting Culture shared. “I love the planters,” a shopper agreed.

6 Hanging Baskets

Ashley Morris Interiors shared about these expensive-looking wall baskets that hang off hooks and look like something from a high-end store. “$15 wall basket, styled 🤍 Functional can be beautiful!” she captioned the post, sharing the Hobby Lobby item number, #2195451.

7 This Black Farmhouse Jug Vase

Don’t bother splurging on designer vases. Momma Farmhouse shared one of her recent Hobby Lobby scores. “This reminds me of Pottery Barn,” she says about a black farmhouse-style vase. “Only $17.99.”

8 And This White Distressed Farmhouse Vase

Karla Diaz shared another large vase-slash-flower jug you can style for spring. “High end decor idea on a budget 🍃✨ Here you go since you’ve been asking what to do with the planter from my Christmas decor. From winter to spring so simple and easy,” she captioned the post.

9 Wall Art and Sconces

Linsey Woods Home shared images of her upscale looking walls, which included a few Hobby Lobby finds. “Blank walls solved 🫡 A few trusty go-to’s I can always count on! The wall art + candle sconce combo is Hobby Lobby,” she wrote.

10 All the Faux Flowers

Brittany The Everyday Home Edit shared some fake flowers that look real and designer. “These are my go to pieces for creating a curated home on a budget. Whatever you do, do not pass on the floral department. They truly have the best faux florals for adding that perfect organic touch to any room,” she captioned a post.

11 The New Bow Collection

The Hobby Lobby bow collection is definitely a hit. “Hobby Lobby dropped this super cute pink bow home collection,” one influencer says in a video. “Omg I saw that collection and thought it was so cute!” a f0llower commented.