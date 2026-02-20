 Skip to content

11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
February 20, 2026
Fact-Checked
We’re eyeing the ceramic berry baskets in every color.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
February 20, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After tossing all my money at Michaels’ bookworm collection, I’m now turning to the crafts retailer for my seasonal decor needs. Contrary to popular belief, Michaels sells a lot more than just art supplies and DIY kits. In fact, during my most recent trip, I found Anthropologie and Crate & Barrel ceramic berry basket dupes for a fraction of the price.

Shop candle warmers, faux floral wreaths, tabletop decor, and more spring home finds dropping at Michaels this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

1
Cherry Blossom Wreath & Garland

cherry blossom garland and wreath
Michaels

Deck the halls in bright pink florals this spring with a beautiful Cherry Blossom Wreath (on sale for $36). For an extra pop of color, hang this 6-Foot Cherry Blossom Garland (on sale for $15) from mantles, wrap it around staircase banisters, turn it into a table centerpiece, or frame it around windows and doors.

2
Rattan Wall Basket

rattan wall basket
Michaels

Although designed for floral arrangements, I love the idea of using these Paper Wall Baskets (on sale for $16 each) as storage. They maximize space and double as wall decor.

3
Bumblebee Doormats

bumblebee doormats
Michaels

Michaels is leaning into the bumblebee decor trend this spring. The retailer just released three new bee-themed doormats, all of which are made from 100 percent natural fibers and have anti-skid backings for added safety. Pick your favorite pattern below.

4
Floral Print Reading Pillow

floral reading pillow
Michaels

Turn your reading nook into a comfy oasis with help from this comfy Floral Print Reading Pillow (on sale for $40). The oversized back- and armrests offer ample support, and its triangular shape will keep you propped up—A.K.A., prevent you from zonking off mid-chapter.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

5
Mini Plush Spring Gnomes Set

spring gnomes
Michaels

If Easter decor isn’t your forte, opt for this Mini Plush Spring Gnomes Set (on sale for $56). The trio takes up little real estate, whether displayed together or separately.

6
Strawberry Salt & Pepper Shakers

strawberry salt and pepper shakers
Michaels

How cute are these Strawberry Salt & Pepper Shakers? Snag the set while it’s on sale for just $12.

7
White & Pink Blossom Coiled Garland

floral wreath
Michaels

Suitable for indoor use only, hang this petite White & Pink Blossom Coiled Garland (on sale for $10) in your entryway, kitchen, or over the mantle.

8
Ceramic Berry Basket

colorful ceramic berry baskets
Michaels

This Ceramic Berry Basket (on sale for $5) is at the top of my spring shopping list. It serves as a 2-in-1 strainer and bowl, plus it’s cute enough to display for brunch.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds.

9
Succulent Candles

succulent-shaped candles
Michaels

Calling all green thumbs! Michaels is selling succulent-shaped candles in reusable ceramic pots. Available in three plant varieties, the candles all have a Mojave Oasis scent.

10
Candle Warmer Lamp with Rattan Shade

rattan candle warmer
Michaels

This stylish Candle Warmer Lamp with Rattan Shade (on sale for $25) functions as both a mood light and an air fragrance. Plus, it eliminates the risk of a potential fire hazard.

11
3-Tier Boho Wall Shelf

rattan wall shelf
Michaels

Maximize storage space with this trendy 3-Tier Boho Wall Shelf (on sale for $50). Assembly is required, albeit hanging hardware is included.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family