11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
After tossing all my money at Michaels’ bookworm collection, I’m now turning to the crafts retailer for my seasonal decor needs. Contrary to popular belief, Michaels sells a lot more than just art supplies and DIY kits. In fact, during my most recent trip, I found Anthropologie and Crate & Barrel ceramic berry basket dupes for a fraction of the price.
Shop candle warmers, faux floral wreaths, tabletop decor, and more spring home finds dropping at Michaels this week.
1
Cherry Blossom Wreath & Garland
Deck the halls in bright pink florals this spring with a beautiful Cherry Blossom Wreath (on sale for $36). For an extra pop of color, hang this 6-Foot Cherry Blossom Garland (on sale for $15) from mantles, wrap it around staircase banisters, turn it into a table centerpiece, or frame it around windows and doors.
2
Rattan Wall Basket
Although designed for floral arrangements, I love the idea of using these Paper Wall Baskets (on sale for $16 each) as storage. They maximize space and double as wall decor.
3
Bumblebee Doormats
Michaels is leaning into the bumblebee decor trend this spring. The retailer just released three new bee-themed doormats, all of which are made from 100 percent natural fibers and have anti-skid backings for added safety. Pick your favorite pattern below.
- Honey Bees Doormat (on sale for $12)
- Bee Our Guest Doormat ($29)
- Bee Happy Doormat ($29)
4
Floral Print Reading Pillow
Turn your reading nook into a comfy oasis with help from this comfy Floral Print Reading Pillow (on sale for $40). The oversized back- and armrests offer ample support, and its triangular shape will keep you propped up—A.K.A., prevent you from zonking off mid-chapter.
5
Mini Plush Spring Gnomes Set
If Easter decor isn’t your forte, opt for this Mini Plush Spring Gnomes Set (on sale for $56). The trio takes up little real estate, whether displayed together or separately.
6
Strawberry Salt & Pepper Shakers
How cute are these Strawberry Salt & Pepper Shakers? Snag the set while it’s on sale for just $12.
7
White & Pink Blossom Coiled Garland
Suitable for indoor use only, hang this petite White & Pink Blossom Coiled Garland (on sale for $10) in your entryway, kitchen, or over the mantle.
8
Ceramic Berry Basket
This Ceramic Berry Basket (on sale for $5) is at the top of my spring shopping list. It serves as a 2-in-1 strainer and bowl, plus it’s cute enough to display for brunch.
9
Succulent Candles
Calling all green thumbs! Michaels is selling succulent-shaped candles in reusable ceramic pots. Available in three plant varieties, the candles all have a Mojave Oasis scent.
- Potted Succulent Candle (on sale for $12)
- Potted Succulent Variety Candle (on sale for $12)
- Potted Cactus Candle (on sale for $12)
10
Candle Warmer Lamp with Rattan Shade
This stylish Candle Warmer Lamp with Rattan Shade (on sale for $25) functions as both a mood light and an air fragrance. Plus, it eliminates the risk of a potential fire hazard.
11
3-Tier Boho Wall Shelf
Maximize storage space with this trendy 3-Tier Boho Wall Shelf (on sale for $50). Assembly is required, albeit hanging hardware is included.