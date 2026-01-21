11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop artwork, faux plants, and pillows.

Michaels might be your go-to place for arts and crafts supplies, but the retailer also has a wide selection of seasonal home decor, including outdoor furnishings like doormats and wreaths. Right now, the store is stocking its shelves with decorative storage solutions, faux plants, colorful wall art, and more items to get your home ready for spring. Shop our top 11 new Michaels spring home picks below.

1 “Berry Nice To See You” Doormat

Sweeten up your doorstep with this fade-resistant “Berry Nice To See You” Doormat (on sale for $15), which has an anti-slip backing for extra safety—a must during the rainy spring months!

2 Mediterranean Wall Art

Brighten up your kitchen or powder room with these vibrant Coastal Terrace with Orange Tree Wall Art (on sale for $35) and Coastal Path with Orange Tree Wall Art (on sale for $35) pieces. Perhaps they’ll inspire your next international getaway?

3 Scallop Rattan Tray

Quarrel TV remotes, hand creams, lotions, tissues, and more coffee table items with this stylish Scallop Rattan Tray (on sale for $19. You can also place it on a toilet tank and load it with a fake plant, room spray, and spare toilet paper.

4 Faux Plants

Life is busy enough without having to worry about your plant’s watering schedule. Make things easier on yourself and nab this 4-Foot Yucca Faux Plant in Woven Basket (on sale for $119) for your home or office space. For taller ceilings, go with this 6-Foot Yucca Faux Plant in Woven Basket (on sale for $140).

5 Artificial Tabletop Plants

If you’re specifically looking for greenery to add to countertops and tables, opt for this 13″ Potted Rubber Plant (on sale for $14) or 9″ Potted Peperomia Plant (on sale for $14), both of which come in beautiful terracotta-inspired pots.

6 Daisy & Heather Mix Wreath

Knock the Easter Bunny’s socks off with this gorgeous Daisy & Heather Mix Wreath (on sale for $36). We guarantee that you’ll have the prettiest front door on the block!

7 Blue Striped Seagrass Baskets

Staying neat and tidy has never been easier (or more stylish) thanks to these Blue Striped Seagrass Baskets. The round style comes in three sizes and is perfect for storing blankets and cushions, while the low-profile oval shape is ideal for kids’ and pet toys. And the good news is, both types are on sale for $21 each.

8 Hanging Faux Greenery Kissing Balls

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to put away the mistletoe just yet. Michael’s is selling similar hanging faux greenery in the form of this Boxwood UV Kissing Ball ($30) and Eucalyptus & Baby’s Breath Kissing Ball ($6).

9 Rattan Flower-Framed Wall Mirror

Elevate your entryway with this funky Rattan Flower-Framed Wall Mirror (on sale for $42). The statement mirror would also make an excellent centerpiece for a gallery wall.

10 White Throw Pillows with Sunflowers

Accent cushions, much like these White Throw Pillows with Sunflowers (on sale for $45 per two-piece set), are an easy decor hack that doesn’t involve much time or effort. Plus, they’re easy to store for next year.

11 Fruit Ceramic Sugar Jars

How stinking cute is this Orange Ceramic Sugar Jar (on sale for $11) and Lemon Ceramic Sugar Jar (on sale for $11)?! The stoneware jars can also hold baked goods, coffee pods, and salt. It’s totally up to you!