7 Best New Family Dollar Kitchen Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

We all know that Family Dollar can be a great resource for everyday essentials (and even some truly fantastic beauty dupes). But what you may not realize is that it’s also a decent place to go when you’re looking to update that truly communal space in the house: The kitchen. Lately, the bargain retailer has added all kinds of helpful appliances, utensils, and other must-haves to their inventory—all for those rock bottom prices. Read on for the best new Family Dollar kitchen finds that are already flying off shelves.

1 Bella Basics Sandwich Maker

If there’s anything better than a grilled cheese, it’s a grilled cheese that comes together with practically zero effort. This Bella Basics Sandwich Maker ($5) can make that happen, creating delicious, melty snacks in a matter of minutes. The smaller design makes it truly convenient for smaller living spaces or dorms, too!

2 Family Chef Silicone Utensils

One of the keys to extending your cookware’s lifespan is to ensure you’re not ruining them with the wrong cooking tools. Fortunately, Family Dollar is now stocked with practically everything you could need to stir, twirl, flip, and baste made with gentle silicone that won’t scratch your delicate pots and pans. They’re also available in an array of colors!

3 Speckled Campfire Ceramic Mug

While we all love a cheeky novelty mug, there’s something about using a good-looking cup for that all-important first cup of coffee in the morning that just feels right. These Speckled Campfire Ceramic Mugs ($5) hold a whopping 16 ounces, making them great for a large serving of your favorite hot beverage (or even soup). And at this price point, they’re a budget-friendly way to overhaul your cup collection!

4 Family Chef Striped Kitchen Towel Set

A coherent kitchen is one where even the linens are aligned. Get to that place with this Family Chef Striped Kitchen Towel Set ($6), which comes in a 5-pack including dish towels, pot holders, and an oven mitt. These are also the perfect housewarming gifts for any upcoming grads who are moving into their first apartment, or an easy way to replace those dingy items you’ve had hanging around your stove for way too long.

5 Jumbo Party Drink Dispenser

With spring just around the corner, it’s important to be prepared for hosting guests. And if you’re hoping to stay off beverage duty, this Jumbo Party Drink Dispenser ($8) can truly come in handy. Whether it’s ice water, fresh lemonade, or even a batched cocktail, you’ll be able to set it and forget it while you go about your entertaining duties.

6 Blue Medallion Placemats

Creating the perfect tablescape doesn’t end at finding the perfect centerpiece. These Blue Medallion Placemats ($2) are a fantastic way to add a bit of color to the mix, and are especially handy for any al fresco dining. Besides making cleanup a breeze, they help protect your table from stains, dents, and scratches.

7 Family Chef Flatware Sets

At a certain point, you’ll probably realize that your cutlery drawer is a mishmash of different sets. If you want to get coherent again but don’t want to overspend, these Family Chef Flatware Assorted Sets ($13) make it easy to reboot your setup. Each set comes with 48 pieces, including dinner knives, forks, soup spoons, salad forks, teaspoons, and even eight bonus spoons for those busy meals.