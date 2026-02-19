11 Best New Family Dollar Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including makeup, cleaning supplies, kids toys, and more.

Bargain shoppers know where to find the best deals on name-brand products and household essentials, and it’s Family Dollar. The discount retailer is constantly restocking its shelves with beauty dupes, heavy duty cleaning supplies, fun children’s toys, and more. Fortunately for us, the chain just got a ton of new arrivals. So, keep reading to see the 11 best new Family Dollar items hitting shelves this week.

1 Pro Player No-Show Socks

Available in women’s shoe sizes 4–10, these Pro Player No-Show Socks ($9) are made from lightweight material (no sweaty, stinky feet!) with sport-stretch technology for endurance performance. The assorted pack includes 10 pairs in red, purple, blue, green, and black.

2 Clip-Lid Food Storage Containers

These Family Chef Clip-Lid Food Storage Containers are strategically designed with a snap-close locking mechanism that keeps leftovers and meal prep fresher longer. Stock up while they’re just $3 per three-pack.

3 Arch Mirror

Maximize natural light and add visual depth to your space with this Interiors by Design Arch Mirror ($15), which comes in a black or gold frame.

4 Mr. Clean All-Purpose Cleaner

Keep your floors squeaky clean with the power of Mr. Clean All-Purpose Cleaner. It’s formulated to remove dirt, grease, and grime on floors, sinks, countertops, and toilets. The cleaner retails for $6, and customers can choose from two scents: Lavender or Fresh.

5 Palmolive Liquid Dish Soap

Shhh, we’re going to let you in on a little secret: Family Dollar has value packs of Palmolive Ultra Strength Liquid Dish Soap and Palmolive Ultra Oxy Power Degreaser Dish Soap for just $5 per two-pack! The liquid soap is soft on hands and leaves behind a clean fragrance that isn’t overpowering—great for those who are sensitive to smells.

6 Heatless Hair Curlers

Get a salon-quality blowout for a fraction of the price thanks to this Family Beauty Heatless Hair Curlers ($4) set. It includes a curling band (like the ones you see all over TikTok), two scrunchies, and a sturdy claw clip.

7 Champagne Rose Body Care

New to Family Dollar’s beauty section is Scentfull’s new Champagne Rose body care line, which so far includes Body Cream ($3) and Body Mist ($4). The fragrance has notes of pink champagne and sparkling berries. Shoppers say it’s a spot-on dupe for the Bath & Body Works scent Champagne Kisses!

8 Glitter Eyeshadow Palettes

L.A. Colors just released two new Glitter Eyeshadow Palettes, and you’ll want to nab both before they sell out. The Splendid Glitter Eyeshadow Palette ($3) features warmer tones like gold, brown, red, and pink, whereas the Mysterious Glitter Eyeshadow Palette is giving us Mama Mia vibes with its shimmery blues and silvers.

9 Light-Up Food Appliance Toy Sets

In the children’s section, we found two new Light-Up Food Appliance Sets ($10 each) from the toy brand Toymazing. Kids can choose to make their own smoothie or breakfast.

10 Immuniteez Elderberry Immune Support Pops

Vitamin gummies are so overrated. Opt for these Immuniteez Elderberry Immune Support Pops (on sale for $6) instead. They’re made from organic honey and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors.

11 Neon Sticky Notes

You never know when an idea is going to strike! Grab a pack (or two) of these Neon Sticky Notes for just $2, so you’re always prepared to jot down reminders, grocery lists, or appointments.