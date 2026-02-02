11 Best New Family Dollar Home & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Everything is $5 or less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring has sprung at Family Dollar. The discount retailer is prepping for warmer weather, backyard entertaining, and planting season with tons of new items, ranging from decorative planters to pathway lighting. Get your lawn spring-ready with these 11 new home and garden items dropping this week at Family Dollar.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Garden Finds.

1 Hanging Railing Planter

Available in a variety of neutral shades, this Hanging Railing Planter ($1) hooks onto porch railings, fences, and gates. It’s an easy, no-fuss way to spruce up your lawn.

2 Garden Tool Set for Kids

Have an aspiring green thumb on your hands? Pick up this three-piece Garden Tool Set for Kids ($3), which includes a trowel, shovel, and fork.

3 Summer Print Kitchen Towels

Breathe some sunshine into your cooking space with these Summer Print Kitchen Towels ($2 per two-pack). They’re available in lemon, floral, and bee patterns.

4 Battery-Operated LED Curtain Lights

These Battery-Operated LED Curtain Lights ($1) come in eight mini strands totaling 4.6 feet. And since they’re battery-operated, you don’t have to worry about proximity to a plug-in outlet either.

RELATED: 11 Best New Family Dollar Valentine’s Day Finds.

5 Decorative Wall Shelves

Display books, photos, artwork, and small tchotchkes using this three-piece set of Decorative Wall Shelves ($3). The floating shelves come in black, white, and gray.

6 Hanging Wire Planter Basket with Coconut Liners

Designed for medium-sized plants, this Hanging Wire Planter Basket with Coconut Liners ($5) clears up floor space and adds a visual element to your porch. Why coconut liners? The natural fibers help with water drainage and support healthy root growth.

7 Mushroom Solar Lights

Illuminate your home’s walkway with these kitschy Mushroom Solar Pathlight ($3). According to one shopper, they shine “bright” and “beautiful” at night after charging in “six to eight hours of direct sunlight.”

8 Multi-Color Glazed Planters

It’s almost repotting season, and there are a few plants of mine that could use a new home. I have my eyes set on this 8-Inch New Orleans Glazed Planter ($3) and 8-Inch Phoenix Glazed Planter ($3), both of which come in assorted vibrant colors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Home Finds.

9 Round Iris Planter

This Round Iris Planter ($3), which comes in three colors, has a 12-inch diameter with a ribbed trim. It’s also equipped with drainage holes to prevent overwatering.

10 Hummingbird Feeder & Nectar

If you already have a birdhouse, up your nature game with this Red Floral Hummingbird Feeder ($1). And while you’re at it, pick up a bag of Hummer’s Galore Hummingbird Nectar, too.

11 Wire Plant Stand

If bold designs and hanging planters aren’t your style, opt for this minimalist Wire Plant Stand ($3) instead. The functional decor piece helps maximize space, protect flooring, and allows for better access to sunlight.