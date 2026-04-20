11 Dollar General Hidden Gems Shoppers Say Are a Steal

Shop hidden gems from the xo Holly by Holly Williams collection, now exclusively at Dollar General.

Dollar General doesn’t typically generate the kind of buzz that turns a shopping trip into an event. It’s a store people drive past a thousand times before they ever walk in, and when they do, it’s usually for paper towels or shampoo. But something has shifted, shoppers are saying. The xo Holly by Holly Williams collection—launched exclusively at Dollar General this April—is the reason people are showing up with an actual list and leaving with a full cart.

Holly Williams, the singer-songwriter daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and granddaughter of Hank Williams Sr., designed the collection around Southern roots, family traditions, and the simple comforts of everyday home life. The result is more than 50 items priced from $1 to $20, with more than half the items reportedly listed at $5 or less—and shoppers are calling it some of the best-looking things to ever hit the store’s shelves.

Sway’s Deals, a YouTuber who shares budget shopping tips, recently took to the platform to highlight his favorites. “I was NOT expecting this at Dollar General. From beautiful spring home decor to pastel kitchen finds, trendy tumblers, and hidden gems you NEED to see—Dollar General is stepping it UP!” he wrote in the video’s caption. “In today’s walkthrough, I’m showing you all the newest Dollar General finds including seasonal decor, kitchen essentials, organization pieces, and budget-friendly items that look way more expensive than they are. You’re gonna LOVE these finds!”

1 Hand Towels

A kitchen hand towel with actual personality is always a rare find. Add a rock-bottom pricetag, and you’ve pretty much hit the jackpot. The xo Holly hand towels have a printed, floral-forward design that usually costs three times as much at a specialty home store. They’re the easiest, lowest-commitment way to give a kitchen a seasonal refresh without overspending.

2 Oven Mitts

The xo Holly oven mitts are part of a floral-printed kitchen lineup that also includes utensil caddies and ceramic measuring cups—a coordinated kitchen aesthetic that might otherwise require shopping at multiple stores. A practical gift people love to receive and never think to buy for themselves, grab one for yourself, and one for someone else!

3 Mulberry Cream Candles

Candles are part of the xo Holly lineup, and the mulberry cream scent reads as warm and sophisticated. Yes, it may be an impulse buy, but it also functions as actual home decor. Leave it out and it earns its counter space, even unlit.

4 Butter Dish

A butter dish is one of those small kitchen objects that can easily look like an afterthought. The xo Holly butter dish sidesteps that problem entirely, since it’s part of a cohesive collection that carries the same Southern-charmed aesthetic across every piece.

5 Scalloped Salad Bowls and Dinner Plates

The xo Holly ceramic bowls and plates feature baby blue trim and scalloped edges—a detail that makes even a casual weeknight dinner seem served with love. Scalloped dishware is everywhere in boutique home shops right now at prices that require a moment of reflection. These do the same visual work for a fraction of that.

6 True Living Drink Glassware

The glassware in the xo Holly lineup includes tumblers and a glass pitcher that features a pretty floral design—looking sweet and intentional on a dining table or buffet. Use them for weekend brunches, summer get togethers, or as your everyday glassware. Just be prepared to field questions about where you got them.

7 Table Runners

A table runner changes the entire feel of a dining table in under sixty seconds. The xo Holly table runner carries the collection’s botanical, Southern-pastoral aesthetic across the full length of a table and conveniently pairs with the scalloped plates and floral glassware from the same line.

8 Placemats

The xo Holly placemats are designed to pair with the collection’s tablecloth and ceramic pieces for a cohesive spring tablescape that looks like it required planning but didn’t. Placemats at this price are genuinely replaceable, which means using them without anxiety.

9 3-Piece Nested Mixing Bowls

Nested mixing bowls are a kitchen workhorse, and the xo Holly 3-piece set brings the same printed charm as the rest of the collection to something you’ll actually use every week. They nest cleanly for storage, work for salads, batters, and marinades, and look good enough to go from counter to table.

10 Colander

A colander is one of those kitchen items that’s easy to underinvest in and hard to care about—until you find one that’s actually pretty. The xo Holly colander is a functional kitchen essential with enough design attention to feel like part of a collection rather than a grab off a hardware shelf.

11 20×20 Pillows

The xo Holly decorative pillows would add a touch of beauty to any couch or bed—a 20×20 size that’s substantial enough to actually be seen on a sofa and carries the collection’s botanical, pastoral prints in a format that refreshes a living room without rearranging it. Grab a few to overhaul your couch and embrace spring decor season. The entire collection is limited time only, so grab them while they’re hot.