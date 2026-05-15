11 Best Old Navy Summer Shoes Hitting Shelves Mid-May

Shop 11 new Old Navy summer shoes, from Miu Miu flat dupes to chic Prada-style slides.

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I have a really bougie friend who isn’t afraid to spend money on things like Chanel bags, Hermes belts, and Stuart Weitzman boots. The one thing she refuses to pay top dollar for? Summer shoes. “You walk in them, get them wet, they get ruined in a season,” she says. I tend to agree, especially because all the discount stores are duping the hottest designer styles this season, including Old Navy. I recently shopped the summer shoes section and was blown away by the inventory. What should you shop for before the best styles sell out? Here are the 11 best Old Navy sumer shoes hitting shelves mid-May.

1 These “Comfortable” And “Elegant” Faux Leahter Sandals

The faux leather at Old Navy is on point, looking and feeling very real. These Faux-Leather Slide Sandals are selling fast, with my size and color combinations already sold out. They look similar to the YSL sandals, but cost just $23. “Love the style and fit. Purchased two colors,” one shopper writes. “These are comfortable and look elegant,” adds another.

2 The Miu Miu Mesh Ballet Flat Dupe

Nobody will be able to tell whether you are wearing Miu Miu or Old Navy. The Mesh Ballet Flats for Women comes in beige, leopard, and red, each just $29.99. “Love these for the summer. So cute and so unique!” one shopper writes. “I got it last week and I haven’t stoped wearing them. They are stylish and so comfortable,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Old Navy Winter Basics That Feel Really Expensive.

3 A Platform Raffia Slide

The Platform Espadrille Sandals have a Prada vibe, but instead of costing over $1,000, they are $20. “It’s giving millennial heel and I love it,” writes a shopper. Others note they are super comfortable. “Love these! Comfortable and cute. Will match all my old navy dresses that I bought for summer,” another adds.

4 Strappy Sandals That Are “So Comfy” and “Feel High End”

I also love this pair of Strappy Faux-Leather Sandals, $30, the perfect everyday sandals. “love these!!!! so comfy and feel high end!” writes a shopper. “These are perfect for summer. Simple, elegant, but also can be casual. And comfortable too!” another adds.

5 Jelly Basket Mules

The Jelly Mules for Women are $24.99 and have been a customer favorite. “LOVE! so much more comfortable that I thought they would be and they go with everything!” writes one fan. “Just yes! Need them in every color,” adds another. “The trend of the summer! I love the red color. They’re more comfortable than I thought they would be and they’re actually pretty breathable,” a third chimes in.

6 A Pair of “Cute and Comfortable” Sandals with Arch Support

Looking for an elevated, comfortable sandal to wear all summer long? The Toe-Strap Sandals for Women, $35, honestly look like they are from a bougie department store. “Cute and comfortable sandals! I ordered both colors and I don’t know which I like better. I love the toe loop and the cushioned footbed. And they have arch support which is another rare but welcome find in sandals. Grab a pair while you can!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Winter Coats Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 $5 Flip Flops

Old Navy’s trademark $5 Flip-Flop Sandals come in a rainbow of color options and are always a fan favorite. “Tried and true,” a shopper says. “Always love Old Navy’s flipflops!” Others appreciate that they are plant-based. “Summer staple! We love these flips flops,” another said.

8 Platform Sandals

The Raffia Platform Sandals for Women are tapping into the Prada look, but at a lower price. They come in chocolate and natural colors. “Very sturdy & very comfortable. And super cute!!” writes a shopper. “The perfect height and creamy color! So excited to pair these with my spring dresses,” adds another.

9 Jelly Flops

If you are looking for another fashionable summer shoe for just $15, order the Flip-Flop Jelly Sandals for Women. “These are very cute and surprisely comfortable,” writes a fan. “Super cute and not sore. Wide enough for my wide feet which is hard to come by. Great shade of brown. Doesn’t give you blisters like the old Jelly’s back in the day,” adds another.

10 A Faux Suede Boat Shoe

I am seriously into the boat shoe look this season, and Old Navy is here to deliver. The Faux-Suede Boat Shoes for Women come in two color options for $40. “I really love these shoes. They are comfortable and a cool color,” writes a shopper. “I was surprised with how great these shoes are. Love them,” another chimes in.

11 And, These Fisherman Sandals

Fisherman-style sandals never go out of style. The Faux-Leather Fisherman Sandals are a hit with Old Navy shoppers, who are buying them in multiple colors. “LOVE THEM! Got them in tan too, love the look so much,” one writes. “Very nice and comfy. It’s a sandals on the go. I’ve been looking a this kind of sandal, and finally got it! Excited to wear on summer either on dress or shorts,” another adds.