11 Bath & Body Works “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Mid-May

Shop 11 new Bath & Body Works arrivals, from Star Wars cologne to chic Burberry perfume dupes.

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Summer is here, at Bath & Body Works at least! The fragrance mecca, which carries everything from perfume and candles to laundry supplies and air fresheners, is getting in lots of exciting new arrivals that are flying off the shelves. There are returning seasonal favorites and brand new collections, including the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection. What should you shop for? Here are 11 new arrivals from Bath & Body Works hitting shelves mid-May.

1 An Ice Cream Inspired Candle

The Sugar Cone Crunch3-Wick Candle is a returning summer favorite. “Smells super good! I put it under a candle warmer and my whole house smells like vanilla and warm caramel! Should’ve bought more than one, this scent is perfect! This is in my top 10 BBW scents list for sure!” one shopper writes.

2 A Patriotic Hand Soap

Get in the July 4th spirit with Firecracker PopGentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, a “luxe foam soap” that is a “nostalgic nod to sweet, cool summers,” the brand states. “Perfect for summer parties,” a shopper writes. “My favorite scene for the summer! Smells just like the popsicles!”

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3 A Cotton Candy Fragrance

Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist is a “sweet and soft” summery scent so perfect that “you can practically feel the warmer, happier days on the horizon,” the brand says. It has fragrance notes of spun sugar, pink berries, and whipped vanilla.

4 The New Star Wars Collection

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection has dropped, featuring many popular items, including Force Flow Cologne. “This smells so good! I am not a fan of lavender scents at all so I was pleasantly surprised how much I ended up liking this. It has a lovely blend of the scent notes to make something really unique and fresh. The collectible tin is so cute and great for storing things or even displaying out. Highly recommend giving this a try if you haven’t already!” a shopper writes. The Ice Planet3-Wick Candle is also popular. The scent is “forged in the coldness of space” with notes that are “woodsy and fresh.”

5 A Candle That Smells Like Miami

I love the Meet Me in Miami3-Wick Candle, and so do other shoppers. “I love everything about this scent. It smells exactly like summer! Just what I was looking for,” one says. “This design was so cute to me,” adds another. “It’s super sugary sweet. It smells like pina colada flavored sweet tarts.”

6 A Dupe for Burberry Her

All Eyes On Her Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a popular dupe for a designer fragrance. “Shower fresh clean fragrance,” writes a shopper. “This is by far one of my favorites from Bath and Bodyworks. It’s spot on to Burberry’s Her. I was sorry to see it go 50%. Please bring this one back. It smells fabulous and really lasts,” another adds.

7 A “Warm” and “Fruity” Fragrance for Summer

Imperfect Beauty Fine Fragrance Mist is a “warm, fruity-floral spritz” that shoppers love. “This smells so good! I love it! It is one of my new favorites!” one writes. “I love the smell, it’s refreshing and it lasts long. The fragrance also pairs well with other light flowery fragrances,” another adds.

8 A Fresh, Coastal Scent

Coastal Dreaming Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is fresh, clean, and less floral than most of the brand’s fragrances. “Notes of sea salt, vanilla and driftwood in a rich, luxurious wave of hydration,” the store says. “This is one of the best summer fragrances BBW has ever made. It smells like a fresh beach scent with an added vanilla twist. Imagine inhaling salty beach air while eating a vanilla cone. I absolutely love it and will be buying backups of this. This will be in my summer scent rotation heavily all summer,” writes a shopper.

9 Lilac Hand Soap

Fresh Cut Lilacs Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap smells like fresh-cut lilacs long afer they stop blooming. “Love the smell of fresh-cut lilacs. The real lilacs don’t last very long in the Spring. The smell of fresh cut lilacs either in the candle or hand soap can let you enjoy the smell for a couple of months longer,” a shopper says.

10 A Great Wallflowers Refill

Poolside Cabana Wallflowers Fragrance Refill is “fruity and bright.” One shopper says, “Reminds me of Hawaiian tropic suntan oil,” while another notes that it smells “so much like Dreaming of Rio but with a light coconut hint.”

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions I Bought This Month.

11 And, This Steal of a Deal Picnic Basket Filled with Products

This Picnic Gift Set is $95 on its own. But it’s just $35 with any $35 purchase. purchase. The basket includes seven Gingham Gorgeous and Fresh Cut Lilacs products, including candles, hand sanitizer, lotion, and a fine fragrance mist. It makes the perfect gift for anyone, including recent grads or teachers.