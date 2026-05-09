Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, L’Oreal, and More

Shop 6 viral Dollar Tree beauty dupes, from L'Oreal mascara to Bath & Body Works items.

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In case you haven’t heard, dupes are the new name brand. I am kidding, but only sort of. A year ago, my daughter was obsessed with getting name-brand cosmetics and beauty products. However, these days all she talks about is hunting for and scoring the best dupes. And, Dollar Tree is one of her favorite spots to get them. This is good news for me, as basically all the skincare and beauty items are $1.25, compared to up to $50 for the OG. What are the best name-brand dupes right now? Here are 6 Dollar Tree dupes for Bath & Body Works, L’Oreal, and more for $1.25.

1 A L’Oreal Mascara Dupe

Dollar Tree Dollie shared some possible mascara dupes. “ok @dollartree did the dang thing with these new beauty intuition mascaras! these are so much like the LOreal Drugstore Mascaras!!! The pink one is AMAZING and the best mascara the tree has come out with so far!! 🫶🏻💗😍 who has tried these yet?!” they wrote. “The silver tube one is 🔥 it’s truly a dupe for the Extensionist and holds my lashes up!” a follower says.

2 A Jeffree Star Foundation Dupe

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about the “$1 JEFFREE STAR FOUNDATION” in another post. “I can’t believe my @dollartree restocked the viral jeffree star matte foundation from @prolux_cosmetics !! Have you guys tried this yet?!” they captioned it. “I got one and I love it!!” a shopper commented.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Truly Beauty Dupes

There is also a great dupe for Truly Beauty shimmers. “BEST DT BEAUTY DUPE?! 🤯

ok @dollartree came out with these gorgeous body oil shimmers that look just like @trulybeauty for only $1.25!!! 💕 the packaging?! just stunning!!! the scents are vanilla cake and creme brulee!!! which one did you choose?” Dollar Tree Dollie wrote.

4 Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Dupe

Dollar Tree is known for carrying many great Sol de Janeiro cream alternatives. Hey It’s Sarah found a new lip balm dupe. “STOP SCROLLING 😍💋@dollartree just dropped a dupe for the ✨Brazilian Kiss✨ from Sol de Janeiro and I’m not exaggerating… it’s SO GOOD.Same vibe. Same scent. Same buttery hydration… for $1.25?! I did NOT expect it to be this good… Dollar Tree understood the assignment. Run—don’t walk,” she captioned the post.

5 Drunk Elephant Dupes

Twisted Gypsy 32 shared some great Drunk Elephant dupes. “Dollar Tree beauty Finds. Dollar Tree is coming out with so many new beauty options. Whether it be serums, creams, lotions, face masks or facial scrubs, Dollar Tree is really stepping up their game. What is your favorite Dollar Tree facial product?” they wrote.

6 And, Even Bath & Body Works Dupes

It’s Alexis Simone found Bath & Body Works dupes. “SEND THIS TO YOUR BESTIE THAT LOVESSS @dollartree BECAUSE THEY HAVE BATH & BODY WORKS DUPESS NOW😳?! These come in 4 different scents and I must say, they smell AMAZING!! Have you seen these in store yet?!” they captioned the post.