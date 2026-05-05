7 Best New Dollar Tree Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Stylish Dollar Tree decor finds for every room for $5 or less.

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When you think of Dollar Tree, beauty and makeup dupes, party supplies, and kitchenware probably come to mind. But the discount chain also carries an impressive range of home decor and stylish organization solutions, including options for your garden and outdoor spaces. And the best new pieces are all $5 or less. Keep reading to discover the best new decor items selling out at Dollar Tree right now.

1 Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers

Elevate your dining table or kitchen countertops with these Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers ($1.25 each). They work beautifully as decanters for water, wine, or juice, and double as stylish containers for olive oil or homemade dressings. You can grab the full set—featuring red, blue, purple, and green hues—for just $5. The hammered texture adds a luxe, high-end look without the hefty price tag.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves as May Begins.

2 Striped Round Woven Basket

This Striped Round Woven Basket ($3) offers a simple, stylish solution for organizing any space in your home. In the bathroom, it’s perfect for stashing extra towels, toilet paper, or under-sink items. You can also use it in living areas to corral pet toys, games, and coffee table clutter. Alternatively, it’s smart for organizing cleaning supplies and pantry goods.

3 Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots

Dress up your window sill and tabletops with a cute lil’ cactus, aloe plant, or jade plant in one of these Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots ($1.25 each). The pots come in three textured designs, like ribbed and hammered (perfect to make your new glass decanter!).

4 Rope Hanging Wall Shelves

Display your mini plants or trip souvenirs on these Rope Hanging Wall Shelves ($1.50 per two-pack). The shelf is made from durable plywood for extra stability. Shoppers say they come pre-assembled and work great for showcasing kid toys.

“I needed a shelf to put decorations on my bathroom walls and they really do the trick,” wrote one customer.

5 Criss-Cross Patterned Doormat

Keep dirt, allergens, and moisture from entering your home with this Criss-Cross Patterned Doormat ($5). Its non-slip rubber backing helps keep it securely in place, reducing the chance of slipping or shifting.

6 Glass Taper Candle Holders

Create a warm, romantic ambiance with these Glass Taper Candle Holders ($1.25 each). Available in four unique designs, they can be mixed and matched for an effortlessly elegant display. Plus, they look far more expensive than they are.

7 Polka-Dot Garden Pinwheels

Add a decorative pop of color to your outdoor space with these Polka-Dot Garden Pinwheels ($1.75 each). They come in an assortment of polka-dot designs, including green, pink, yellow, purple and multicolor.