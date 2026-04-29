11 Best Dollar Tree Kitchen New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best Dollar Tree kitchen new arrivals, from Anthropologie dupes to lemon plates.

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If you are shopping for kitchen and dining essentials and decor, run to your local Dollar Tree. There are so many amazing finds at the brick-and-mortar store and on the website. The majority are priced at around $1.25 in-store and $1.50 online, with some higher-ticket items up to $5. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 new kitchen arrivals from Dollar Tree hitting shelves this week.

1 The Viral Anthropologie Fruit Glass Dupes

Anthropologie or Dollar Tree? The discount store has duped the viral fruit glasses in the Designer Glass Tumblers, which come in cherry, flower, and heart 3D patterns. “Super cute glass jar cups!” writes a shopper. Another adds they are “super cute.”

2 Lemon Printed Plates and Glass Coolers

The lemon print is everywhere this season, but you won’t find a better squeeze-of-a-deal than at Dollar Tree. Get the Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate and matching Lemon-Printed Glass Coolers for $1.50. “Great product, quality and pricing would love more in different colors.i would recommend this product to everybody,” one shopper writes.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Sunflower Pring Reversible Placemats

Add some sunshine to your dining room with the Home Collection Sunflower Printed Reversible Placemat. On one side, enjoy a cheery sunflower pattern. The other is solid green. Made out of polyester, the placemats can be washed and reused.

4 The Cutest Bee Bowls

The Royal Norfolk Ceramic Bee Bowls are super buzzy this spring, with everyone raving over the bang for the buck. “I bought these three months ago and they’re the talk of the market,” writes a shopper. “These bee bowls can be used for salads, ice cream or almost anything. Love them,” adds another.

5 Patriotic Tumblers

All the Memorial Day and July 4th decorations are flooding into stores, including kitchen items. The Seasonal Collection Patriotic-themed Tumblers, Assorted Designs, 8-pc Pack, includes patriotic disposable cups perfect for lemonade, beer, or iced coffee.

6 Wildflower Plates

The Wildflower Stoneware Side Plates will add a touch of spring to your kitchen and dining room table. The dishes are “the perfect spring dessert plates … pretty, durable and cheaper than purchasing tons of paper plates.” Get them for $1.50 each.

7 A Star Shaped Water Dispenser

I’m sort of dying over how adorable these Star-Shaped Water Dispensers are. They are perfect for parties, family gatherings, and even camping trips, as they are portable. It also comes with two cups. Get them for $5.

8 Plastic Drying Racks

If you have been on the hunt for a drying rack, Dollar Tree has them for $1.50. The Essentials Plastic Dish Drying Racks, 13.8×11.8 inch come in white and black. “I bought one of these dish drainers approx a year and a half ago and am completely pleased with it. The compact size fits my double sink perfectly, and the clever design, with cup holders and silverware compartment, etc. makes it very functional and attractive. I’ve teamed it with the Essentials plastic dish drainer mat, which nicely fits the drainer,” says a shopper.

9 Adorable Oven Mitts

If you need an oven mitt refresh, Dollar Tree is the place to score a deal. The Home Collection Kitchen-themed Oven Mitt comes in a few pattern options, including one of a chef holding up a plate of food, and another Coffee Time design.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Kitchen Towels with a Message

Feel the love while drying your hands. Home Collection Sentiment Kitchen Towels, 15×25 in., $1.50, feature positive messaging. “Enjoy Every Moment” and “The Secret Ingredient Is Love” are two of them. “The thankfully blessed towels have excellent absorbency, texture, and durability,” one writes. “Towel quality is excellent!” adds another.

11 A Patriotic Tablecloth

The Patriotic Metallic Tablecloth, 54×108 in., is so cute that some shoppers use it as a wall decoration. “Great patriotic table cover!” one writes. “I bought several of these to be able to reuse them for many tabling events. They last an amazingly long time so I’ve gotten many, many uses from each one. And they are so bright and attract so much attention.” Another adds: “Tablecloth not only decorated my table, but i hung them on the wall for my backdrop and for curtains. Perfect.”