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11 Best Dollar General “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves as May Begins

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 4, 2026
Fact-Checked
Dollar General adds floral decor, outdoor essentials, and more for the season ahead.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 4, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’re just inches away from summer, and a new month brings fresh pieces for the season ahead. Fortunately, at Dollar General, you don’t have to rack up a bill to score big. I found floral textiles, earthy woven decor, outdoor essentials, and more for $15 or less. Here are the 11 best new arrivals hitting Dollar General this May.

1
Large Hyacinth Tray

Large Hyacinth Tray
Dollar Tree

Use this decorative Large Hyacinth Tray ($8) to neatly gather coffee table tchotchkes, or set it behind the toilet to organize extra toilet paper, room spray, tissues, and lotion. Its woven texture adds a warm, natural touch while keeping everyday items tidy and within easy reach.

RELATED: 11 Five Below New Finds Flying Off Shelves.

2
Fliptop Storage Box

Leaf Print Fliptop Storage Box, Medium
Dollar General

A Fliptop Storage Box ($5) is a stylish way to organize handwritten cards, family recipes, photos, and other keepsakes.

3
Green Glass Butter Dish

Holly Williams Green Glass Butter Dish
Dollar General

If you love antiquing, this ornate Green Glass Butter Dish ($6) from the XO by Holly Williams collection fits right in. It has a secure, tight-fitting lid that helps maintain optimal freshness.

4
4-Piece Floral Sheet Set

Kathy Ireland Floral Printed 4 Piece Full Sheet Set, 2 Assorted Designs1 Kathy Ireland Floral Printed 4 Piece Full Sheet Set, 2 Assorted Designs
Dollar General

Brighten up your bedroom with a new 4-Piece Floral Sheet Set ($15). The pillow shams and linens are made from soft, breathable fabric for a restful night’s sleep. Choose from two spring-inspired designs: Vertical red flowers or scattered yellow flowers.

5
Pink Floral Ceramic Pitcher

Dolly Parton Spring Ceramic Pitcher
Dollar General

In case you missed the memo, Dolly Parton has her own line of country chic housewares at Dollar General, including this pretty Pink Floral Ceramic Pitcher ($8). Fill it with freshly squeezed orange juice or lemonade, homemade iced tea, or get boozy with it and serve up a batch of your famous margaritas.

6
e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain

e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain, Power Mauve, 0.1 fl oz
Dollar General

The e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain ($7) is a long-lasting, buildable formula that can be worn on its own or layered with other lip products. It’s described as “more pigment than a lip balm and less bold than a lipstick,” offering the perfect middle ground.

7
Blue Floral Bread Box with Bamboo Lid

Holly Williams Blue Floral Bread Box
Dollar General

Are you in your sourdough baking era? Keep baked goods fresh in this Blue Floral Bread Box with Bamboo Lid ($12), which also brings a charming touch to your countertops. (Style tip: Stack the green glass butter dish on top to maximize space and keep both easily accessible.)

8
17-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill

Flame Glo Grilling 17 Inch Portable Charcoal Grill
Dollar General

Ideal for camping and beach bonfires, the 17-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill ($15) allows you to enjoy juicy hamburgers and hot dogs from anywhere. The charcoal grates can cook up to six patties at a time, and the legs fold down for easy transport.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems Right Now.

9
40-Ounce Green Floral Tumbler

Holly Williams Green Floral Tumbler, 40 oz
Dollar General

Stanley, who? The 40-Ounce Green Floral Tumbler ($10) from the XO by Holly Williams collection costs far less than name-brand water bottles and has a much cuter design. It’s double-insulated for temperature control and the pedestal base fits in most cup holders.

10
LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure Set

LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure Set 21240
Dollar General

Recommended for ages 7 and up, the LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure Set ($10) builds a zombie, slime block, frog, mangrove tree, axe, exploding TNT, and popular Minecraft characters.

11
Spring Wood Bead Garland

Dolly Parton Spring Wood Bead Garland, Assorted
Dollar General

For an accent piece, add this Spring Wood Bead Garland ($2) to your mantle or tablescape. It comes in blue, yellow, soft pink, and hot pink, with butterfly and flower motifs.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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