11 Best Dollar General “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves as May Begins

Dollar General adds floral decor, outdoor essentials, and more for the season ahead.

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We’re just inches away from summer, and a new month brings fresh pieces for the season ahead. Fortunately, at Dollar General, you don’t have to rack up a bill to score big. I found floral textiles, earthy woven decor, outdoor essentials, and more for $15 or less. Here are the 11 best new arrivals hitting Dollar General this May.

1 Large Hyacinth Tray

Use this decorative Large Hyacinth Tray ($8) to neatly gather coffee table tchotchkes, or set it behind the toilet to organize extra toilet paper, room spray, tissues, and lotion. Its woven texture adds a warm, natural touch while keeping everyday items tidy and within easy reach.

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2 Fliptop Storage Box

A Fliptop Storage Box ($5) is a stylish way to organize handwritten cards, family recipes, photos, and other keepsakes.

3 Green Glass Butter Dish

If you love antiquing, this ornate Green Glass Butter Dish ($6) from the XO by Holly Williams collection fits right in. It has a secure, tight-fitting lid that helps maintain optimal freshness.

4 4-Piece Floral Sheet Set

Brighten up your bedroom with a new 4-Piece Floral Sheet Set ($15). The pillow shams and linens are made from soft, breathable fabric for a restful night’s sleep. Choose from two spring-inspired designs: Vertical red flowers or scattered yellow flowers.

5 Pink Floral Ceramic Pitcher

In case you missed the memo, Dolly Parton has her own line of country chic housewares at Dollar General, including this pretty Pink Floral Ceramic Pitcher ($8). Fill it with freshly squeezed orange juice or lemonade, homemade iced tea, or get boozy with it and serve up a batch of your famous margaritas.

6 e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain

The e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain ($7) is a long-lasting, buildable formula that can be worn on its own or layered with other lip products. It’s described as “more pigment than a lip balm and less bold than a lipstick,” offering the perfect middle ground.

7 Blue Floral Bread Box with Bamboo Lid

Are you in your sourdough baking era? Keep baked goods fresh in this Blue Floral Bread Box with Bamboo Lid ($12), which also brings a charming touch to your countertops. (Style tip: Stack the green glass butter dish on top to maximize space and keep both easily accessible.)

8 17-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill

Ideal for camping and beach bonfires, the 17-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill ($15) allows you to enjoy juicy hamburgers and hot dogs from anywhere. The charcoal grates can cook up to six patties at a time, and the legs fold down for easy transport.

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9 40-Ounce Green Floral Tumbler

Stanley, who? The 40-Ounce Green Floral Tumbler ($10) from the XO by Holly Williams collection costs far less than name-brand water bottles and has a much cuter design. It’s double-insulated for temperature control and the pedestal base fits in most cup holders.

10 LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure Set

Recommended for ages 7 and up, the LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure Set ($10) builds a zombie, slime block, frog, mangrove tree, axe, exploding TNT, and popular Minecraft characters.

11 Spring Wood Bead Garland

For an accent piece, add this Spring Wood Bead Garland ($2) to your mantle or tablescape. It comes in blue, yellow, soft pink, and hot pink, with butterfly and flower motifs.