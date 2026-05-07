11 Dollar Tree Home Finds So Perfect Shoppers Keep Going Back for More

Shop 11 viral Dollar Tree home finds, from scalloped baskets to chic floating shelves.

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Before you go to Pottery Barn or West Elm, or even discount stores like HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx, you should always visit your local Dollar Tree to see what home decor items are currently in stock. There are usually a surprising number of fabulous finds for every room in the home, including the kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom, and bedroom. What are the hottest items of the moment? Here are 11 Dollar Tree home finds so perfect that shoppers keep going back for more.

1 Sunflowers Placemats

The Home Collection Sunflower Printed Reversible Placemat is the perfect addition to your table. A cheery sunflower pattern with the phrase “Choose to Shine” is featured on one side, while the other is solid green. The placemats are made out of polyester, washable, and reusable.

2 Metal Candlestick Holders

These Black Iron Candle Holders, available in various sizes, are sleek yet simple, looking so bougie for less. People also customize them with paint. “I spray painted them gold for a baby shower, so cheap and great for the price. I also used dollar trees led candle sticks, table cloth, and their glass vase. Best diy project ive done so far!” a shopper writes.

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3 And, Stoneware Pillar Candle Holders

These Stoneware Pillar Candle Pedestals are just $1.25 each but look bougie and expensive. “These are so nice looking. I love they come in white and black. I will be using a few for tiered candle holders or to hold other things. I would order again,” writes a shopper. “Love these!! I actually made pedestal vases out of these (used these as the bases). Would love to be able to buy some more but now I can’t find them anywhere and you can’t order them online,” another adds.

4 Scented Candles

I will die on the hill that candles are decorative. The Luminessence Vanilla-Scented Pillar Candle, $1.25, will infuse your space with fragrance. “I’ve been using these candles for a few years now they’re definitely my favorite they burn a long time they have a good scent they’ll even keep you warm My problem is finding a hold of that can hold them securely but Dollar tree always figures me out,” a shopper writes.

5 Gorgeous Mirrors

The Rectangular Beveled Mirror, available in gold and black, is another items that shoppers keep returning for more. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes a shopper.

6 Throw Blankets

Dollar Tree is known for having cheap but chic throw blankets. Right now, they have super fun Glow-in-the-Dark Printed Plush Throw Blankets for $6 each, available in various colors. “I bought the controller blanket for my brother and safe to say he loves it. It glows in the dark and its pretty cool,” writes a shopper.

7 Scalloped Storage Baskets

The Scalloped Rush Baskets are going seriously viral and might be hard to find in stores. The beautiful storage essentials come in assorted color options, each of them tipped in a different pastel. They definitely give Pottery Barn Kids a run for their money and are perfect for organizing in style. Get them for $5.00 each.

8 Floating Shelves

Another popular repeat buy? The Floating Shelf, which comes in white and black. Shoppers swear you won’t find a better deal, with other stores charging at least $20 for inexpensive floating shelves. At Dollar Tree? They are just $1.25 each. Shoppers recommend customizing them. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes.

9 Decorative Hammered Glass Bottles

Shoppers also love the Decorative Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers, which come in various colors for $1.25. They are popular with crafters and regularly sell out. “Beautiful bottles, delicate pastel colors, so pretty in a bathroom or on your dresser,’ writes a shopper.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Kitchen Towels

Dry your hands while spreading positive messages with the Home Collection Sentiment Kitchen Towels, 15×25 in., $1.50. “Enjoy Every Moment” and “The Secret Ingredient Is Love” are two of the sayings featured. “The thankfully blessed towels have excellent absorbency, texture, and durability,” one writes. “Towel quality is excellent!” adds another.

11 And, Gorgeous Dishes

Dollar Tree always has gorgeous dishes and glassware. Right now, they are going strong with lemons. The Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate and matching Lemon-Printed Glass Coolers are just $1.50. “Great product, quality and pricing would love more in different colors.i would recommend this product to everybody,” one shopper writes.