11 Best New Dollar General “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Budget-friendly items starting at $1 across home, beauty, and games.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Got the urge to shop? Scratch the itch without breaking the bank while perusing Dollar General‘s new arrivals section. The retailer is offering deals on gardening essentials, name-brand makeup, organizing solutions, games, and bedding. Best of all, prices are as low as $1. Here are the 11 best new arrivals hitting Dollar General this week.

1 Coco Coir Hanging Basket

A Coco Coir Hanging Basket ($5) is an excellent choice as the natural fibers promote airflow while helping prevent excess moisture, root rot, and fungal growth. Its 10-inch width provides plenty of room for trailing vines and blooms, though the shallow depth makes it better suited for plants that grow outward instead of tall or deep-rooted species.

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2 Hands-Free Phone Mount

Safety should always come first, especially when it comes to checking directions, changing music, or answering calls while driving. The Hands-Free Phone Mount ($10) keeps your device at eye level for safer, easier access and securely attaches to your windshield for convenient viewing on the road.

3 Plastic Refrigerator Bin Can Organizer

Nothing brings me more joy than a neatly organized fridge or pantry. Stowe soda cans, beer, canned wine, probiotic drinks, and more using this Plastic Refrigerator Bin Can Organizer ($5). It can hold up to nine standard-sized cans and has an open-front design for easy access.

4 Velvet Matte Liquid Lip

For the perfect pout, swipe on the Velvet Matte Liquid Lip ($5) in this warm pinky-nude shade. Its long-lasting formula is made to withstand drinks and smooches, keeping your million-dollar smile flawless from day to night.

5 Floral Queen Comforter Set

Available in blue and multicolor palettes, the Floral Queen Comforter Set ($35) instantly refreshes your space and gives your bedroom a whole new look. Style it with coordinating throw pillows and blankets for a posh, cozy makeover.

6 Press-On French Manicure Nails

After years of wearing gel polish, I’m finally giving my nails a break and opting for easy at-home manicures with press-ons instead. With my friend’s wedding this weekend, I grabbed the Press-On French Manicure Nails ($4) for a chic mani that looks far more expensive than it actually is.

7 Brain Puzzle Games

Keep your mind sharp as a tack with Dollar General’s selection of cognitive-boosting games, including the Word Search Puzzle Book, Crossword Puzzle Book, and Sudoku Puzzle Book. At just $1 a piece, they’re an easy way to stay entertained while giving your brain a workout.

8 Covergirl Trublend Undercover Concealer

Thicker and more pigmented than foundation, the Covergirl Trublend Undercover Concealer ($9) works to conceal blemishes, scarring, pigmentation, and dark circles. You can also use to contour. In other words, it’s the most versatile tool in your makeup bag.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 Rustic Barrel Planter

Made from weather-resistant plastic, the Rustic Barrel Planter ($10) features a wood grain texture for an elevated finish and built-in drainage holes to support healthy roots. It works well for flower beds or a mini vegetable garden.

10 Gummy Cord Headphones

Few things are worse than being on a long-haul flight without earbuds that connect to the seatback TV screen. The Gummy Cord Headphones ($8) are an affordable fix, letting you easily enjoy inflight entertainment.

11 BINGO Board Game

Dial up the fun at your next family gathering or game night with the BINGO Board Game ($5). Now all that’s left is deciding what the grand prize is.