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11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 8, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable Dollar General home decor finds for seasonal room updates.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 8, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As much as I love refreshing my decor each season, all those tablescape and living room accents can really add up. Thankfully, Dollar General offers a discount section filled with seasonal candles, throw pillows, stylish kitchenware, rugs, and trinkets, making it easy to decorate without going over budget. Here are the 11 best new Dollar General decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1
“Hello” Floral Spring Doormat

True Living Coir Mat, 18 in x 30 in, Assorted
Dollar General

If you aren’t big on front porch decor, keep things simple yet colorful with the “Hello” Floral Spring Doormat ($10). It brightens up the space and keeps dirt and allergens outside where they belong.

RELATED: 11 Five Below New Finds Flying Off Shelves.

2
Jacquard White Throw Pillow

Kathy Ireland Jacquard Decorative Throw Pillow, White
Dollar General

Don’t complicate your living room setup by introducing new colors, just add this Jacquard White Throw Pillow ($12) for warmth and texture. The beauty of a neutral color palette is that it pairs easily with a variety of shapes, textures, colors, and fabrics.

3
Faux Stone Table Lamp

Decorative Accent Resin Table Lamp
Dollar General

Perfect for small spaces, this Faux Stone Table Lamp ($12) features a textured orb base and a white fabric drum shade that gives off earthy, bohemian vibes. Its compact design adds soft, ambient lighting without taking up much room.

4
Striped Jute Table Runner

Decorative Striped Jute Table Runner, Assorted
Dollar General

Available in terracotta and blue, this Striped Jute Table Runner ($8) is the perfect base for your tablescape. Crafted from woven materials, it offers a soft texture and frayed edges that add a stylish, laidback touch.

5
Initial Trinket Tray

Holly Williams Ceramic Tray Décor, 6x6 in, Assorted Designs
Dollar General

This Initial Trinket Tray ($5) makes a thoughtful housewarming or bridal shower gift. It comes in two stylish designs: a blue arched pattern or a purple spiral option.

6
Citrus-Scented Tin Candles

True Living Scented Tin Candle, 3 oz, Assorted
Dollar General

With summer quickly approaching, Dollar General is giving its candle aisle a citrus-inspired refresh. And priced at just $1 a piece, you can stock up on the full Citrus-Scented Tin Candle collection for cheap; fragrances include strawberry, orange, and lemon.

7
Pearl String Lights

True Living Pearl Strand String Lights
Dollar General

Give the fairy lights trend a luxe upgrade with these Pearl String Lights ($6). The 5.6-foot reel emits a warm glow, perfect for romantic backdrops or cozy backyard porches.

8
Striped Decorative Tray

Holly Williams Printed Decorative Serving Tray, 10 in, 2 Assorted Designs
Dollar General

This Striped Decorative Tray ($6) is ideal for confining kitchen countertop clutter, coffee table items, and bathroom essentials in one organized place. It has dual carrying handles and comes in either a scalloped blue striped design or a green floral scalloped design.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree Mother’s Day New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week.

9
Sheer Window Curtain Panels

Comfort Bay Pamela Embroidered Sheer Window Curtain Panels with Rod Pocket, 28 in x 84 in Each, 2 pk
Dollar General

Let in natural sunlight while maintaining a bit of privacy with these Sheer Window Curtain Panels ($18 per two-pack). They also layer beautifully with other curtain styles, including blackout and printed options.

10
Cushioned Floral Floormat

Holly Williams Elegant Floral Comfort Rug, 18x30 in
Dollar General

Ease joint pain and soothe sore muscles while cooking or washing dishes with this stylish and functional Cushioned Floral Floormat ($10). Personally, I’m grabbing one for my standing work desk!

11
Round Jute Rug

Round Jute Rug Décor, 2 Assorted Colors
Dollar General

Speaking of floor accents, this Round Jute Rug ($12) creates a more open, balanced flow that helps make your space feel larger. Plus, the tassels are a fun, decorative finish.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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