New Dollar General finds include home, beauty, and kids' items starting at $2.

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Dollar General is rolling out a new selection of spring finds this May, including floral linens and inflatable pool toys. I also found new arrivals in kitchenware, makeup, gardening, and kids’ toys, with prices as little as $2. Here are the 11 best new Dollar General finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Floral Queen Sheet Set

Made from soft, breathable fabric, the Floral Queen Sheet Set ($20) wraps you in a cloud-like cocoon for a restful night’s sleep. The set includes two pillow shams, and it comes in two pink and orange botanical prints.

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2 3-Piece Stackable Printed Mixing Bowl Set

With deep bases and airtight snap-on lids, this 3-Piece Stackable Printed Mixing Bowl Set ($10) is perfect for meal prep, storing leftovers, and taking meals on the go. Its nesting design also helps save on valuable storage space.

3 Cowboy-Shaped Planter

My brother and his girlfriend are moving to Texas, and I’m adding this adorable mini Cowboy-Shaped Planter ($3) to their housewarming basket. Available in brown and cream, it’s ideal for displaying shallow-rooted plants and succulents.

4 Makeup Brush Set

Consider this your friendly reminder to swap out your old, fraying makeup brushes for a fresh set. The 5-Piece Makeup Brush Set ($5) includes a powder brush, angled contour brush, foundation brush, eyeshadow brush, and angled eyeliner/brow brush.

5 Makeup Applicator Sponges

Similarly, add this 8-Count Makeup Applicator Sponge Pack ($2) to your beauty drawer. The latex-free cosmetic sponge rounds are ideal for applying liquid-based products and reaching nooks and crannies around the eyes.

6 LEGO City Holiday Camper Van Set

LEGO’s City Holiday Camper Van Set ($21) “offers a fully furnished interior, complete with a kitchenette and sleeping areas, making it the perfect setting for adventurous family outings,” per the brand. The 190-piece building set is recommended for kids ages five and up.

7 10-Inch Bamboo Cake Stand

Proudly display your homemade cakes, muffins, and baked treats on this 10-Inch Bamboo Cake Stand ($12). And even if baking isn’t your thing, no one will suspect those pastries came from the store when they’re presented on this beautiful stand.

8 Inflatable Kiddie Pool

Pick up this Inflatable Kiddie Pool ($10) before the first heat wave of the season hits. It’s made from puncture-resistant material and can be easily blown up with a standard air pump.

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9 12-Inch Ribbed Planter

This beige 12-Inch Ribbed Planter ($12) features a warm, texturized design. The spacious diameter makes it ideal for fast-growing, hanging plants.

10 Glass Sugar Jar with Lid & Spoon

I spotted this luxe-looking Glass Sugar Jar with Lid & Spoon ($6) in the XO Holly by Holly Williams collection. Alternatively, the container can also be used to dish honey and homemade jams on the breakfast table.

11 Inflatable Unicorn Floatie

Level up your pool toy collection with an Inflatable Unicorn Floatie ($15). It features sturdy handles for easy climbing and added stability in the water.