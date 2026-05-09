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11 Best New Dollar General Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 9, 2026
Fact-Checked
New Dollar General finds include home, beauty, and kids' items starting at $2.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 9, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General is rolling out a new selection of spring finds this May, including floral linens and inflatable pool toys. I also found new arrivals in kitchenware, makeup, gardening, and kids’ toys, with prices as little as $2. Here are the 11 best new Dollar General finds flying off shelves right now.

1
Floral Queen Sheet Set

Cosmopolitan Essentials Queen Sheet Set, 4 pc, Assorted
Dollar General

Made from soft, breathable fabric, the Floral Queen Sheet Set ($20) wraps you in a cloud-like cocoon for a restful night’s sleep. The set includes two pillow shams, and it comes in two pink and orange botanical prints.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree Mother’s Day New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week.

2
3-Piece Stackable Printed Mixing Bowl Set

xo Holly by Holly Williams Stackable Mixing Bowls Set
Dollar General

With deep bases and airtight snap-on lids, this 3-Piece Stackable Printed Mixing Bowl Set ($10) is perfect for meal prep, storing leftovers, and taking meals on the go. Its nesting design also helps save on valuable storage space.

3
Cowboy-Shaped Planter

Cowboy Hat Shaped Planter, Assorted
Dollar General

My brother and his girlfriend are moving to Texas, and I’m adding this adorable mini Cowboy-Shaped Planter ($3) to their housewarming basket. Available in brown and cream, it’s ideal for displaying shallow-rooted plants and succulents.

4
Makeup Brush Set

Studio Selection Brush Set, 5 ct
Dollar General

Consider this your friendly reminder to swap out your old, fraying makeup brushes for a fresh set. The 5-Piece Makeup Brush Set ($5) includes a powder brush, angled contour brush, foundation brush, eyeshadow brush, and angled eyeliner/brow brush.

5
Makeup Applicator Sponges

Studio Selection Make-Up Applicator Cosmetic Sponge Rounds, 8 ct
Dollar General

Similarly, add this 8-Count Makeup Applicator Sponge Pack ($2) to your beauty drawer. The latex-free cosmetic sponge rounds are ideal for applying liquid-based products and reaching nooks and crannies around the eyes.

6
LEGO City Holiday Camper Van Set

LEGO City Holiday Camper Van Set 60283
Dollar General

LEGO’s City Holiday Camper Van Set ($21) “offers a fully furnished interior, complete with a kitchenette and sleeping areas, making it the perfect setting for adventurous family outings,” per the brand. The 190-piece building set is recommended for kids ages five and up.

7
10-Inch Bamboo Cake Stand

Holly Williams Brown Bamboo Cake Stand, 10 in
Dollar General

Proudly display your homemade cakes, muffins, and baked treats on this 10-Inch Bamboo Cake Stand ($12). And even if baking isn’t your thing, no one will suspect those pastries came from the store when they’re presented on this beautiful stand.

8
Inflatable Kiddie Pool

H2OGO! Round Print Pool, 40 in
Dollar General

Pick up this Inflatable Kiddie Pool ($10) before the first heat wave of the season hits. It’s made from puncture-resistant material and can be easily blown up with a standard air pump.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves as May Begins.

9
12-Inch Ribbed Planter

Ridge Corona Planter, 12 in, White
Dollar General

This beige 12-Inch Ribbed Planter ($12) features a warm, texturized design. The spacious diameter makes it ideal for fast-growing, hanging plants.

10
Glass Sugar Jar with Lid & Spoon

Holly Williams Clear Glass Sugar Container Jar with Lid & Spoon
Dollar General

I spotted this luxe-looking Glass Sugar Jar with Lid & Spoon ($6) in the XO Holly by Holly Williams collection. Alternatively, the container can also be used to dish honey and homemade jams on the breakfast table.

11
Inflatable Unicorn Floatie

Animal Ride On Float, Assorted
Dollar General

Level up your pool toy collection with an Inflatable Unicorn Floatie ($15). It features sturdy handles for easy climbing and added stability in the water.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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