Shop 7 new Costco finds under $20, from bug repelling fans to cute kids' swim sets.

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I love shopping at Costco. You can spend (and save) thousands of dollars on everything from big-screen television sets, backyard gazebos, and engagement rings to walking in with 20 bucks and leaving with a rotisserie chicken and home decor. Even I, an expert Costco shopper, was surprised to find so many items under $20 at the warehouse, including adorable kids’ swimwear, women’s clothing, and outdoor essentials for everyone. What should you shop for this week if you don’t want to spend a lot? Here are the 7 best new Costco finds under $20 hitting shelves this week.

1 Skorts for Women

There are lots of clothing items under $20, including this adorable skort. “Columbia Women’s Skorts at Costco are such a great active wardrobe find for summer! They come in a solid lineup of colors including black, blue, and a light sage green so there is truly something for everyone. These are perfect for walks, golf, pickleball, or just running errands in style,” Costco Buys shared. Get it for $16.99.

2 Prep and Serve Tubs

Over in the kitchen aisle there are some great items on a budget. “If you love to cook and entertain outdoors, the Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep and Serve Tub at Costco is such a smart find! It works as a marinade tub, serving tray, cutting board, and drink chiller all in one, and the lid flips over to serve. It holds 4.6 gallons and collapses flat for easy storage,” Costco Buys shared. Get it for $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Bug Repelling Fans

Get rid of bugs the Costco way. “If outdoor dining always gets ruined by bugs, these Bug Repelling Fans at Costco are about to change everything! You get a set of 2 fans that use holographic blade patterns to silently repel flies without any sprays, sounds, or chemicals. 🙌🏻 Each fan runs up to 10 hours on a single charge and has a built-in hanger so you can use them on a table or hang them wherever you need. Perfect for any outdoor setup this season!” Costco Buys shared about the $16.99 item.

4 The Cutest Swim Sets for Kids

Get your little ones ready to swim this summer. “The kids swim finds at Costco are TOO cute this year 😭☀️

Little Mermaid, Hello Kitty, Cars, and Spider-Man 3-piece swim sets for only $19.99 👀 I found sizes 2T–6 and honestly wanted one of each 😂 Which one is your favorite?!” Costco New shared.

5 A Gorgeous Bowl Set

Costco New also shared a gorgeous bowl set for under $10. “These Blue arbor stoneware 6 piece bowl set is only $9.99 and they are gorgeous! They are microwave and dishwasher safe too!!” she wrote. “Love these,” a follower commented. “So pretty,” added another.

6 Throw Blankets

Get your home cozy for summer with Costco. “14.99 for these cotton throws at Costco 👀

3 beautiful designs + super soft plush reverse,” Costco New Deals wrote, adding that they are “such a good find,” and “Perfect for adding a cozy touch to your couch or bed and I love that they’re machine washable.”

7 And, FIFA World Cup Gear

Get all your FIFA World Cup gear at Costco. “Costco just brought out new special event World Cup hats 2026 😲 and they are so nice and $14.99. 👀 great find @dannysellsla thank you for sharing these pictures!!” Costco New shared.