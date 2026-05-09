11 Best New Marshalls Summer Shoes That Are Selling Fast

The best new Marshalls summer shoes for comfort, style, and everyday wear.

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As a California native, there’s nothing I love more than a cute sandal, which is why summer is my favorite season to shop for new shoes. But now that I’m living in the concrete jungle, I’ve become a little picky about my open-toe styles—they need a subtle lift and cushioned insoles for all-day comfort. Luckily, Marshalls has plenty of cute new arrivals that make it easy to refresh my shoe collection without overspending. Shop my 11 favorite summer shoe styles from Marshalls below.

1 These beachy platform sandals

Look up “beachy platform sandals” in the dictionary and you’ll find these Steve Madden Blue-Green Woven Platform Slides ($35). They have cushioned insoles, because beauty doesn’t have to be pain, and an 1.5-inch heel for a subtle lift.

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2 Snag these heels if you’re in your Devil Wears Prada era

Even Nigel would approve of these Marc Fisher Red Leather Slingback Heels ($50). Slipping them on and off is a breeze thanks to the stretchy heel strap, while the grippy outsoles provide extra traction.

3 These cowboy boots that are made for dancing

Is your summer stacked with country music concerts? Add a pair of these Embroidered Western Boots With Pull On Holes ($130) to your outfit rotation. The mid-calf cowboy boots feature a square-toe, leather and suede texture finish, and two-inch block heel.

4 Mesh ballet flats that are dressy enough for the office

Beat the heat in these Nine West Cheetah Mesh Slingback Flats ($30), a chic pick for business-casual settings. The breathable mesh material helps improve airflow (read: prevent stinky feet), while the slingback strap adds a fun summer twist to the ballet flat trend.

5 An upgraded pair of gym sneakers

New Balance’s Sueded 515 Classic Running Sneakers ($50) feature mesh uppers and cushioned footbeds for optimal support. The lace-up trainers are also a smart option if you’re exploring a new city by foot or for healthcare workers, camp counselors, dog walkers, and those who spend a lot of time on their feet.

6 These Birkenstock dupes

Birkenstocks are known for their supportive footbeds and timeless style, but they can be a pricey investment. The Aerothotic Leather Wedge Sandals ($40) deliver a similar look and feel without the splurge. They’re available in sizes 6–11.5.

Featuring a three-inch block heel and colorful embroidered trim, these Rainbow Trim Raffia Heeled Sandals ($20) scream summer. The criss-cross bands have a scalloped edge, which is just another playful touch.

8 These loafer-pump hybrids

If you combined the polished look of a loafer with the elevated silhouette of a pump, you’d get these trendy Leather Kudo Slingback Tassel Pumps ($70). They have croc embossed uppers and an adjustable slingback closure.

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9 These trendy floral beaded slides

Florals for summer? Also groundbreaking. Wear the Sally Beaded Sandals ($30) your favorite floral maxi dress, white jeans, cutoff jeans, or linen shorts.

10 Leather heeled mules that go with everything

Understated but still a classic, these Franco Sarto Leather Nicola Mules ($35) are designed with a square toe and angled block heel. Their sleek aesthetic can be dressed up for the office or worn casually around town.

11 Sneakers that can be worn casually or to the gym

With their warm beige hue, these Merrell Fly Strike 2 Trail Runners ($50) pair with everything. They earn extra comfort points for their cushioned collar and tongue and breathable mesh construction. Plus, the treaded lug soles offer a superior grip.