Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby arrivals, from chic Pottery Barn dupes to Disney fall decor.

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The new arrivals section at Hobby Lobby is getting a lot of attention. The store, popular for everything from fake flowers and crafts to home decor and even clothing, has been filling up with everything you need to get your home ready for spring, summer, and, get this, even fall! What should you shop for ASAP, because as we all know, the hottest items sell out a whole season ahead of time? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves mid-May.

1 Tons of Spring Decor

Hannah Shappy Home shared so many fantastic spring decor finds. “Spring Decorating with @hobbylobby,” she wrote. “Spring is always my favorite time of the year, and I always love adding a few touches around my home for Spring/Summer! This Coffee Bar is one of my favorite areas to decorate and I found so many good finds for this area from @hobbylobby. Their Spring Shop section has Kitchen accessories, Wall Decor, Tableware, Storage, Furniture, Outdoor Items..and everything is currently 50% off!! I also always love grabbing a few items in their floral and greenery section as well, and all those items were 40%! Shop one one of my favorite stores either in-store or online.”

2 Back to School Essentials (Already)

Classroom Creations announced that Hobby Lobby is already getting in back to school items. “BRAND NEW Back to School Finds at @hobbylobby 🤍✏️🎀 I can already predict the comments for this video. 1. Yes, I know school isn’t out yet, but I’m still going to post what I saw today 🤷‍♀️ 2. No, it’s not necessary for teachers to buy new decor every year. But these posts are fun in case you want new items. HAPPY ALMOST SUMMER BREAK,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 The New Western Collection

Stay Wild Cowgirl, a UK blogger, visited America and couldn’t believe the western-inspired finds she scored. “Cries in baggage allowance 😭 No visit to the states is complete without a visit to @hobbylobby 🤩 Who do we write to to get one of these in the UK?!” she captioned a post.

4 Fall Decor, Like This Tiny Pumpkin House

The Ghloulish Mortal shared about some of the fall finds. “maybe living in a tiny pumpkin house would solve all my problems 🤔! I stopped in to @hobbylobby today to ✨🧡feel🧡✨ something and thought these little houses were so adorable!🍂🎃✨ Disclaimer: Hobby Lobby does not celebrate HALLOWEEN. They celebrate FALL. Pumpkins = happiness either way,” she captioned the post.

5 Fall Pumpkins, Garlands, and More

All That Glitters Designs shared more fall finds, including pumpkins and garlands. “A beautiful designer who is also a dear friend favorite season above all is Fall @hobbylobby has a nice selection of a few trends this upcoming season as well as great staple pieces,” she wrote.

6 Lots of Patriotic Decor

House for U and Me shared about all the patriotic decor. “If you’re trying to bring your Pinterest boards to life this Memorial Day or Fourth of July 🇺🇸✨ here are some of my favorite hosting finds from Hobby Lobby,” she said. “I always grab candles for cozy lighting, red stripe ribbon to tie around napkins, charcuterie boards, star picks for fun finger foods, star cookie cutters for your water melon, cheese, etc. Classic American flag bunting, and fun straws for festive drinks ❤️🤍💙 And of course glow in the dark bracelets because they’re always a hit with the kids once the sun goes down ✨It’s honestly the little details that make everything feel extra fun and memorable.”

7 Disney Fall Decor

Hobby Lobby even has Disney fall decor. “Apparently, it’s Fall Y’all!! NEW Disney merch alert at Hobby Lobby! Including the most adorable Bluey welcome mat. It’s not even summer and yet here we are full blown autumn! PSL fans, get ready. It’s your time!” a Disney influencer shared.

8 Crocheted Flowers

The new “forever flowers” are getting hyped up by all the influencers, including Ashley Nicole Life. “THEY.ARE.SO.CUTE!!! Nicely done @hobbylobby 👏 I wish I found the entire selection but the 🐄 and 🍓 were 🤌🏼 ,” she captioned a post. The crocheted ones are getting shared a lot.

9 Cherry Decor

The new cherry decor collection, especially in the kitchen section, is also going viral. “How cute are these for summer?!?” Madly Wish wrote. “Adorable,” commented a shopper. “This section is perfect for me,” added another.

10 A Bar Cart That Look Pottery Barn

Alexandra Harper shared more Pottery Barn dupes, including Bar carts. “Fugly if they’re just parked alone in a corner with zero support. They need a lamp, plant, art, mirror, something to tie them into the space,” she wrote. “Mimic the size table you have with what the centerpiece is. Round table, round centerpiece. Rectangle table, table runner with an arrangement or a long dough bowl arrangement. Candles don’t need to be out all the time. They also give off a sense of formality so use them for entertaining but remember the triangle method— tiering in heights creates depth .”

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Floral Arrangement Finds

She also shared a “Step-by-step floral arrangement with @hobbylobby florals,” which turned out gorgeous. “Firstly, run don’t walk, because all Spring Florals are 40% Off right now at Hobby Lobby. (The vase is the best one they’ve ever come out with.) Start with your base (greenery), then layer in your secondary florals. Lastly, fill any gaps with filler florals – and don’t be afraid to have these be different heights! It adds depth. Turn the vases as you go! This lazy Susan was $15 off Amazon and worth every penny.”