11 Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”

Shop 11 Dollar Tree kitchen finds shoppers love, from Anthro dupe tumblers to lemon dishes.

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Have you shopped the Dollar Tree kitchen section lately? America’s favorite dollar store has so many fantastic finds, ranging from viral glasses and tumblers to dishes, hand towels, sink accessories, and more. The best part is, most of them are priced unbelievably low and are such a steal that shoppers are buying them in multiples. The bad news is, some of these items are so popular, you might have to hit a few stores to find them. However, many can be ordered online. Here are 11 Dollar Tree kitchen finds that are so perfect, shoppers keep going back for more.

1 The Lemon Dish Collection

The Dollar Tree lemon dish collection has gone seriously viral. Get the Lemon-Printed Glass Coolers for $1.50 or the Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plates. “Great product, quality and pricing would love more in different colors.i would recommend this product to everybody,” one shopper writes.

2 And, the Viral Anthro Dupe Fruit Tumblers

The Anthropologie dupe tumblers are everywhere, but nobody is selling them as cheaply as Dollar Tree. The Designer Glass Tumblers, which come in cherry, flower, and heart 3D patterns. “Super cute glass jar cups!” writes a shopper. Another adds they are “super cute.”

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3 And, the Bee Collection

Talk about a buzz-worthy find! The Royal Norfolk Ceramic Bee Bowls are also popular with Dollar Tree shoppers, who are raving over the bang for the buck. “I bought these three months ago and they’re the talk of the market,” writes a shopper. “These bee bowls can be used for salads, ice cream or almost anything. Love them,” adds another.

4 Funny Drinking Glasses

Dollar Tree is always a great place to shop for novelty items, like Adult Printed Whiskey Glassware, just $1.50 per glass. This one reads “I don’t want to adult today.” Shoppers love them. “Brings a smile to my face,” one writes. “Cute glasses! Especially for those days you or your girlfriends (or whomever) have just “Had it!” Brings a little smile to our faces!! Dollar Tree should get stemless wine glasses with same saying!! I’d buy those too!!”

5 Disco-Themed Tumblers

Dollar Tree is leaning hard into the patriotic vibe as Memorial Day and July 4th approach. These Disco Themed Tumbler With Cowboy-Shaped Lids, $1.50, are such a fun little touch. Serve drinks in them and send them home with your guests as a party favor.

6 Oven Mitts

Oven mitts might not be glamorous, but when was the last time you replaced yours? If they have stains or burn marks, throw them away and head to Dollar Tree. You can find lots of colors, including red, in the Home Collection Cotton Kitchen Linens, $1.50 each.

7 Coasters

Dollar Tree has lots of gorgeous coasters. Protect your tables for just $1.50. Choose from Motivational Stone Coasters, 3.75 in. or patterns, like the Moroccan Tile Absorbent Coasters, 3.625×3.625 in. You can also buy a box of them online.

8 Kitchen Towels

Motivational kitchen towels are a must-buy. Home Collection Sentiment Kitchen Towels, 15×25 in., $1.50, are functional and inspirational. “Enjoy Every Moment” and “The Secret Ingredient Is Love” are two of them. “The thankfully blessed towels have excellent absorbency, texture, and durability,” one writes. “Towel quality is excellent!” adds another.

9 Patriotic Ramekins

If you are doing any Memorial Day baking or cooking, pick up everything you need at Dollar Tree, including Solid Color Plastic Ramekins, 3-ct., $1.25. Customers love using them for condiments. “I use this to serve single dipping sauce & as measuring portions when cooking!” writes a shopper.

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10 Dish Drying Racks

Dollar Tree has drying racks for $1.50. The Essentials Plastic Dish Drying Racks, 13.8×11.8 inches are available in white and black. “I bought one of these dish drainers approx a year and a half ago and am completely pleased with it. The compact size fits my double sink perfectly, and the clever design, with cup holders and silverware compartment, etc. makes it very functional and attractive. I’ve teamed it with the Essentials plastic dish drainer mat, which nicely fits the drainer,” says a shopper.

11 And, Floral Dishes

The wildflower collection is another hit with shoppers. These Wildflower Stoneware Side Plates are “the perfect spring dessert plates … pretty, durable and cheaper than purchasing tons of paper plates.” Get them for $1.50 each.