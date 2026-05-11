Shop 7 Bath & Body Works hidden gems, from picnic gift sets to chic Burberry perfume dupes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is coming, and Bath & Body Works is ready for it! The mall store, famous for selling nostalgic bath and body products, ranging from “fine fragrance mists” to hand sanitizers, has so many new and returning arrivals hitting the store and website this week. From an amazing picnic basket gift set filled with so many popular products at a sweet deal, to new hand soaps and candles, there are so many items you will want to add to your cart. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works finds that are hidden gems this week.

1 A Picnic Basket Filled with Almost $100 Worth of Items, for a Special Price

This Picnic Gift Set is $95 if you buy it on its own. However, with any $35 purchase, it’s yours for $35. It comes with seven Gingham Gorgeous and Fresh Cut Lilacs products, including candles, hand sanitizer, lotion, and fine fragrance mist. It makes the perfect gift for anyone, including mom, recent grads, or teachers.

2 Imperfect Beauty Fragrance Mist

Get Imperfect Beauty Fine Fragrance Mist, a “warm, fruity-floral spritz,” that shoppers love. “This smells so good! I love it! It is one of my new favorites!” a shopper writes. “I love the smell, it’s refreshing and it lasts long. The fragrance also pairs well with other light flowery fragrances,” another adds.

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 A Feminine Body Lotion

All Eyes On Her Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is another feminine favorite, and a dupe for a popular designer fragrance. “Shower fresh clean fragrance,” writes a shopper. “This is by far one of my favorites from Bath and Bodyworks. It’s spot on to Burberry’s Her. I was sorry to see it go 50%. Please bring this one back. It smells fabulous and really lasts,” another says.

4 A Miami Inspired Candle

The Meet Me in Miami3-Wick Candle is seriously trending right now. “I love everything about this scent. It smells exactly like summer! Just what I was looking for,” a shopper says. “This design was so cute to me,” adds another. “It’s super sugary sweet. It smells like pina colada flavored sweet tarts.”

5 A Coastal-Scented Lotion

Coastal Dreaming Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a new favorite that has a more masculine touch. “Notes of sea salt, vanilla and driftwood in a rich, luxurious wave of hydration,” the store says. “This is one of the best summer fragrances BBW has ever made. It smells like a fresh beach scent with an added vanilla twist. Imagine inhaling salty beach air while eating a vanilla cone. I absolutely love it and will be buying backups of this. This will be in my summer scent rotation heavily all summer,” writes a shopper.

6 Ice Cream Inspired Hand Soap

Wash your hands in the aroma of ice cream! Neapolitan Ice Cream Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is inspired by the sweet flavor. “OMG GET THIS IMMEDIATELY This scent is dreamy I need more!” writes a shopper. “The Neapolitan Ice Cream Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap smells fantastic! It’s a fun new scent, and I hope you keep it as a sku. 🙂 Thank you for always having such quality products,” another adds.

7 And, My Favorite Lilac Hand Soap

Fresh Cut Lilacs Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is my new favorite. It literally smells like fresh-cut lilacs and nothing else. “Love the smell of fresh-cut lilacs. The real lilacs don’t last very long in the Spring. The smell of fresh cut lilacs either in the candle or hand soap can let you enjoy the smell for a couple of months longer,” a shopper perfectly pontificates.