7 Best Bath & Body Works Spring Sales Starting This Week

Shop the 7 best Bath & Body Works spring sales, from 3-wick candles to foaming hand soaps.

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I love Bath & Body Works, not just because it is basically a candy store of fragrance and body care goodies, but also due to the amazing promos and sales they run on a regular basis. I never buy products full price, or even when they are marginally cheaper. Nope. I wait until the big “buy 3, get 3” sales and stock up. Right now is one of those times. Now through April 22, there are some serious sales. What should you shop for this week? Here are 7 Bath & Body Works spring sales starting this week.

1 Buy 3, Get 3 on Full-Size Products

All full-size body, skin, and hair care is buy 3, get 3 or buy 2, get 1. This includes items from the new Gingham collection, including Gingham Gorgeous Fine Fragrance Mist. “A burst of fruity floral goodness. Dry down lasts for hours. Strawberry peach peony, YES PLEASE,” writes a shopper. Forever Cherry Blossom Body Wash is another must-buy. “Just love this scent. Better than the original,” writes a fan. “Wonderful light scent . This body wash is much thicker than others that I have used. It didn’t lather as much as expected but not necessarily a con. Rinsed without residue. Gotta love Bath and Body Works,” another adds.

2 3-Wick Candles Are $14.95

All 3-wick candles are $14.95, including the gourmand Carrot & Nectarine 3-Wick Candle, which smells like garden goodness and is a return fragrance. “Been waiting for this scent to make a return for years. Its that good. Its the perfect mix of sweet and fresh. Easily B&BWs most lux scent. Please bring back every year,” writes a shopper. Fresh Cut Lilacs 3-Wick Candle is another one of my favorites. “Incredible. Lovely lilac smell. Exactly like you have bushes outside your window,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Hand Soap Is 5/$28

Get all the hand soap you can store, because it is 5/$28, including Springtime Greenhouse Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, a fresh spring scent your guests will love. “Love this scent! I have it by my kitchen sink & everyone comments on it!!” one shopper commented. “My new favorite hand soap scent. Perfect for spring. It’s floral but very light. The bottle is also adorable,” another wrote. Turquoise Waters Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is another great seasonal scent with notes of bergamot, day lily, and sea spray, which will make you feel like you are on vacation. “Another unique fragrance to add to my collection. It’s very mild and not overwhelming,” writes a shopper.

4 Wallflowers Refills are 5/$28

Wallflowers refills are also 5/$28, including Flowers For Mom Wallflowers Fragrance Refill, a mom-focused fragrance. “LOVE this scent, it’s strong and pretty,” writes a shopper. “Smells like a bed of flowers,” adds another.

5 Room Sprays Are 2/$16

I am also obsessed with Bath & Body Works room sprays, on sale for 2/$16 instead of $8.95 each. My favorite bathroom scent? Eucalyptus Rain Concentrated Room Spray. “Amazing smells. My rooms smell amazing and rejuvenated with these fresh scents. Can’t wait to buy more for other areas of the house,” writes a shopper.

6 PocketBac Sanitizers Are 6/$10

PocketBac sanitizer is 6/$10, including Wildberry French Toast PocketBac Hand Sanitizer, usually $1.95. “I love this scent it smells so good. Its not too strong,” writes a shopper. If you prefer a clean, spring-floral scent, add Fresh Cut Lilacs PocketBac Hand Sanitizer to your cart. “Not overpowering smells clean and fresh!” a shopper writes. “Smells amazing perfect for summer!” adds another.

7 And, Single-Wick Candles Are 2/$20

And, single-wick candles are 2/$20, including the new White Barn Fiji White Sands Single Wick Candle, a subtle island fragrance. “Love this scent! It does give tropical vacay with a hint of sweet pineapple, but not overwhelming,” writes a shopper. Prefer a gourmand smell? Get the Iced Lemon Pound Cake Single Wick Candle, which smells like a refreshing dessert. “This candle has an adorable look and smells so fresh. Wonderful presentation and so lovely to look at,” writes a shopper.