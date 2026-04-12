Shop the 11 best Bath & Body Works spring finds, from tropical candles to teacher gifts.

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Have you shopped at Bath & Body Works this month? The nostalgia-inducing mall beauty store is filling up with so many new scents, ranging from returning favorites to new and now fragrances. There are also items perfect for gifts, including birthdays, Mother’s Day, and even end-of-year teacher gifts. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Bath & Body Works spring finds flying off shelves this week.

1 A Spring-Smelling Hand Sopa

Shoppers are loving the Springtime Greenhouse Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, included in the 5/$28 deal. “Love this scent! I have it by my kitchen sink & everyone comments on it!!” a shopper commented. “My new favorite hand soap scent. Perfect for spring. It’s floral but very light. The bottle is also adorable,” another writes.

2 A Great Mother’s Day Gift Box

Give mom one of the most popular Bath & Body Works gift assortments this Mother’s Day. The Champagne Toast Gift Set, $38.95, includes the body wash, lotion, and fragrance mist. It makes gifting easy and comes in a box that says “here’s to celebrating you.” Shoppers love it. “Nice presentation and ready to go,” writes one.

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 The Best Teacher’s Gift

Teachers can’t get enough hand sanitizer to get them through the year. This Teacher Multi-Use Keychain PocketBac Holder, $16.95, is a thoughtful end-of-year gift that they will use daily for years to come. “Love this and the pen is so useful! Great gift for teachers,” writes a shopper.

4 A Favorite Body Wash Cheery Blossom Scent

Forever Cherry Blossom Body Wash is a great take on the classic. “Just love this scent. Better than the original,” writes a fan. “Wonderful light scent . This body wash is much thicker than others that I have used. It didn’t lather as much as expected but not necessarily a con. Rinsed without residue. Gotta love Bath and Body Works,” another adds.

5 The Perfect Wallflowers for Mom

Wallflowers Fragrance Refills, currently 5/$28, are a great Mother’s Day gift, especially Flowers For Mom Wallflowers Fragrance Refill, a mom-focused fragrance. “LOVE this scent, it’s strong and pretty,” writes a shopper. “Smells like a bed of flowers,” adds another.

6 The New Moisturizing Hand Soaps

Kitchen Lemon Daily Moisturizing Hand Soap is formulated for your kitchen and features a refreshing citrus scent. “My go to kitchen soap . I try to keep it on hand,” writes a shopper. “I really really like this product and have already recommended it to three friends. It works and I notice softer hands and I have only been using this product for less than one week,” adds another.

7 A Tropical Candle

Infuse your home with a tropical summer scent. Shoppers are going wild over White Barn Fiji White Sands Single Wick Candle, a subtle island fragrance that transports you to vacation. “Love this scent! It does give tropical vacay with a hint of sweet pineapple, but not overwhelming,” writes a shopper.

8 Or, Try a Gourmand Candles

Get Single Wick Candles for 2/$20 with a great promo, including the gourmand Iced Lemon Pound Cake Single Wick Candle, which smells like a refreshing dessert. “This candle has an adorable look and smells so fresh. Wonderful presentation and so lovely to look at,” writes a shopper.

9 Peach Blossom & Nectar Scrub

Peach Blossom & Nectar Creamy Body Scrub is another must-buy, an “absolutely amazing scent on a wonderful scrub. It felt amazing to use and did a wonderful job exfoliating!” writes a shopper. “I love this scent and the creaminess of this scrub!” adds another.

10 Laundry Care

Laundry Detergent & Boosters are currently for 2/$30, including Strawberry Pound Cake Fragrance Booster, usually $19.95. “Makes your clothes smell fresh,” writes a shopper. “This lovely Strawberry Shortcake smell is awesome. Just want to wash all the clothes now with it!” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions I Bought This Month.

11 And, Sunwashed Santal Hand Soap

One of my favorite, neutral-friendly scents at the store is Sunwashed Santal, and it comes in a Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. “One of my favorite scents ever! Fresh and clean without being overly perfumy,” writes a shopper. “Simple light fragrance. One of my favorites,” adds another.