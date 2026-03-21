11 Best Bath & Body Works New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

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As much as I love the holiday season at Bath & Body Works, the warmer months are just as much of a treat. From floral fragrances to sweet tropics, the home fragrance retailer has a plethora of new scents dropping this month—including the return of a few customer favorites. Here are the best Bath & Body Works new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 6 Best Bath & Body Works New Foodie Scents.

1 Poppy Concentrated Room Spray

Freshen up your space with a few spritzes of B&BW’s Poppy Concentrated Room Spray ($9). It has notes of fresh morning dew, wild poppies, sugared rhubarb, and juicy pear. A tiny 1.5-ounce bottle holds 250 sprays.

2 Homemade Sourdough 3-Wick Candle

Are you in your bread-baking era? Then you’ll love the Homemade Sourdough 3-Wick Candle ($25), a “fresh-from-the-oven fragrance” that makes your home smell like a bakery—without ever leaving the couch!

3 Waikiki Beach Coconut Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Shoppers say the Waikiki Beach Coconut Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($8) has a “smooth texture” that “doesn’t dry out [your] skin,” and it “smells just like you’re at the beach.”

Another customer noted the soap’s tropical white coconut aroma “isn’t overpowering” either.

4 Island Margarita PocketBac Hand Sanitizer

Our most affordable find goes to the Island Margarita PocketBac Hand Sanitizer, which retails for less than $2. The airy fragrance has notes of sweet mandarin, mango, and sea salt.

RELATED: Bath & Body Works Is Dropping the Most Nostalgic ’90s Collaboration.

5 Fresh Cut Lilacs 3-Wick Candle

B&BW’s most-loved floral fragrance is back! The Fresh Cut Lilacs 3-Wick Candle ($25) is made from a spring-inspired, soy-wax blend that guarantees up to 45 hours of burn time. The scent also comes in the form of a room spray, hand soap, and wallflower fragrance.

6 Turquoise Waters Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

The Turquoise Waters Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($8) is formulated with vitamin E, shea extract, and aloe for extra hydration and to protect the natural skin barrier. Catch whiffs of bergamot, day lily, and sea spray.

7 Fresh Watermelon Hand Sanitizer Spray

This purse-size Fresh Watermelon Hand Sanitizer Spray ($4) has fragrance notes of fresh watermelon, pink sea salt, and sweet sunshine. And its one-ounce bottle is TSA-friendly as well.

8 Easter Morning Mimosa 3-Wick Candle

Perfect for your Sunday morning brunch, B&BW’s Easter Morning Mimosa 3-Wick Candle ($25) exudes layers of fresh orange juice, sparkling bubbles, and strawberry garnish.

“This candle is perfect for the spring season. The packaging is cute and decorative while the scent is so fresh and so clean,” raved one shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Bath & Body Works Tropical Finds.

9 Woven Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder

Give your B&BW candle a decorative edge with this brand-new Woven Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder ($30). It’s made from faux rattan, blending into coastal and mid-century modern aesthetics.

10 Butterfly Hand Cream

I don’t know about you, but my skin is so dry from winter! I’m throwing this mini Butterfly Hand Cream ($9) in my purse to get my skin back to its buttery soft state.

11 Sweet Tea & Lemonade 3-Wick Candle

It’s sitting-on-the-front-porch-sipping-sweet-tea season, and what better way to celebrate than with this Sweet Tea & Lemonade 3-Wick Candle ($25)!