11 Best New Bath & Body Works Tropical Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Pretty soon, summer will come—a chance to slow down, sip something cold, and soak in every sunset. But as winter inches towards spring ever so slowly, you’re not alone if your senses are crying out for a little extra sunshine right about now.

The good news? You don’t need a pricey plane ticket to feel transported to warmer weather. Sometimes all it takes is the right scent to deliver that feeling of laid-back, beach-day bliss. Whether you’re lighting candles that remind you of paradise or reaching for body care with juicy, fruit-forward notes, this new tropical lineup from Bath & Body Works delivers all the summertime feels.

Each fan-favorite product brings its own slice of sunshine to your home and beauty routine—so go ahead, treat yourself to a bit of everyday escapism with these 11 tropical finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Warm Ocean Breeze 3‑Wick Candle

For a calming scent that evokes warmer days, this three-wick candle ($25) brings a gentle seaside breeze indoors. Its layered fragrance of ocean sandalwood, warm sage, eucalyptus zest, and soft coconut perfectly captures the scent of a coastal stroll at dusk—calm, refreshing, and undeniably inviting.

With a richly scented wax blend and lead-free wicks, it’s a go-to choice for transforming a living space into a tranquil oasis that feels relaxed and refined.

2 Snake Scent Control Nightlight Wallflowers Fragrance Plug

Home fragrance that doubles as tropical ambiance? Yes please. This nightlight-style snake-inspired plug ($20) diffuses your favorite scent while glowing softly after dark—perfect for hallways, bedrooms, or anywhere you want subtle fragrance with a touch of cozy lighting. With scent-control tech built in, you can adjust how much fragrance fills the air, making every room a little more inviting without being overpowering.

3 Turquoise Waters Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Keep your restroom fresh and your hands happy with this $8 gentle foaming soap. It lathers up light and clean, washing away daily grime with a refreshing aqua-inspired scent that feels like a splash of cool ocean air, with added hints of bergamot citrus and day lily to round it out. Lightweight and gentle enough for regular use, it’s an easy way to add a hint of summer to even ordinary moments.

4 Warm Summer Evening 3‑Wick Candle

Wish you could capture the feeling of endless sunset, even on winter’s worst days? That’s the vibe this summer evening-inspired candle ($25) delivers. With warm, golden notes that evoke balmy nights and laughter on back porches, its three wicks fill rooms with a comforting fragrance that’s cozy without being heavy. It’s one of those scents you’ll want burning as you unwind after work or while relaxing over the weekend.

5 Dreaming of Rio Body Butter

Rich, dreamy, and silky to the touch, this $20 body butter envelopes skin in tropical vibes while deeply moisturizing. Though scent experiences vary, many fans describe it as lush and exotic—a sun-kissed blend ideal for post-shower or evening hydration. The thick yet absorbent texture leaves skin soft and subtly scented, making every use feel like a mini spa experience.

6 Waikiki Beach Coconut Wallflowers Fragrance Refill

Turn any space into a sunlit escape with this classic wall-mounted fragrance refill ($8). The sweet blend of tropical white coconut, saltwater breezes, and sun-bleached woods infuses rooms with a carefree, beach-day aroma. Perfect for active spaces like bathrooms, kitchens, or hallways where a continuous scent helps keep things feeling fresh and breezy.

7 Waikiki Beach Coconut Moisturizing Body Wash

Looking to start your day with a tropical twist? This $16 moisturizing coconut body wash delivers a creamy, lush lather that cleanses while embracing your senses with the same coconut and saltwater breeze notes fans love. It’s gentle on skin and ideal for morning showers that feel like mini beach retreats.

8 Pink Pineapple Sunrise Lip Gloss

Add a pop of glossy summer color with this juicy, pink pineapple lip gloss ($9). It’s a fun, bright finish for your makeup bag, perfect for days spent poolside or nights out under the stars—something you’ll want to swipe on anytime you’re craving a little tropical flair.

9 Flamingo Pom PocketBac Holder

Cute meets practical with this whimsical flamingo pom holder ($11), which lets you keep your favorite PocketBac hand sanitizer close by. It attaches easily to bags or keys, adds a playful pop of personality, and ensures you’re prepared for clean hands wherever summer adventures take you.

10 Sweet Kiwi & Starfruit Wallflowers Refills 2‑Pack

A flameless home fragrance that lasts up to 30 days, this Wallflowers refills duo infuses bright, juicy tropical energy into your home. It pairs golden kiwi and juicy starfruit notes with warm solar woods, creating a scent that’s both fun and refreshing—like your favorite fruity cocktail on a sunny afternoon. The two-pack is $15.50.

11 Waikiki Beach Coconut SPF Lotion

Even on the dimmer days of early spring, it’s still a good idea to protect and nourish your skin with this $20 dual-purpose SPF lotion. Enveloped in a beach scent of tropical coconut and saltwater breezes, it’s perfect for spring excursions outdoors before you reach for a fragrance oil or mist.