Bath & Body Works Just Made a Major Change to its Pricing

Bath & Body Works is rolling back its frequent sales and discounts to focus on brand innovation.

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Bath & Body Works has been a mall store favorite for decades. Since I was a kid, I haven’t been able to resist walking into the store every time I visit the local mall and sniffing every bottle of body wash, lotion, shampoo, and conditioner, candle, and every other type of product they sell. Aside from the nostalgia-sparking scents, the brand is also popular for its unbeatable sales and promos. From $10 candle sales to buy-two-get-two deals, shoppers have always loved the pricing strategy, which makes them feel like they are getting freebies. However, this might not be the case in the near future. The brand recently revealed that its pricing strategy is undergoing a major shakeup, and people are not pleased.

1 They Are Changing Their Sales Model

Earlier this month, during the company’s Q4 FY2026 earnings call, CEO Daniel Heaf said the company plans to offer fewer sales and discounts. Instead, they are working to promote Bath & Body Works as a more luxurious brand.

2 There Will Be Fewer “Deeper and More Frequent” Discounts

“With pricing, I think our strategy is very clear,” Heaf told investors. “We have relied too often in the past on deeper and more frequent discounts. As we go into 2026… we’re expecting to get paid for our innovation.”

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 It’s Not Good for the Brand’s “Long Term” Success

“It’s not [Bath & Body Works’s] intention in this financial year to use deeper and more frequent discounts as a lever to growth,” he continued. “We know that is not in the best interest of the business long term.”

4 Prices Shouldn’t Go Up

However, shoppers shouldn’t stress about the “luxury brand” goals. Prices aren’t expected to go up. “It’s not that we are looking to reposition the brand as prestige or move into luxury price points,” he added.

5 It Will Be a Year of “Disciplined Investment” for the Brand

Chief Financial Officer Eva Boratto added that decreasing sale frequency will help with cost control.”We expect 2026 to be a year of disciplined investment behind the Consumer First Formula, balancing rigorous cost control with targeted reinvestment to position the business for sustainable long-term growth,” she said.

6 They Hope to Win Younger Consumers Over with the New Strategy

Heaf added that the brand hopes to win customers over with added value. “We know stronger quality messaging is critical to attract new, younger consumers. It is already being rolled out across all touch points, including our stores, digital platforms, and our product labels. We expect that our new product formulas, upgraded packaging, stronger product claims, and elevated franchise positioning will increase our appeal to new consumers while also increasing loyalty amongst our core customer base,” he said.