Bath & Body Works Just Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Scent

Bath & Body Works just brought back Off the Vine, the viral tomato-inspired scent fans love.

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Bath & Body Works is a true nostalgia brand that aims to please its customer base. While the company is constantly launching new fragrances in the form of body mists, hand sanitizers, candles, lotions, body washes, and more, it understands that there are specific scents that customers can’t live without. Like other brands, there are seasonal scents that aren’t available year-round. And, once a season is over, you can’t be guaranteed that the same exact item will be available the following year. In 2025, an unlikely vegetable-inspired scent, Off the Vine, went seriously viral, with fans proclaiming it the best and most unique fragrance the brand has ever released. Well, Bath & Body Works quietly brought back the “elevated” scent, just in time for gardening season.

1 The Scent Is Inspired by “Ripe Red Tomatoes,” Blooms, and Greenery

Off the Vine is officially back at Bath & Body Works in various forms, including the Fine Fragrance Mist. The brand describes it as “a unique medley of ripe red tomatoes, fresh spring blooms and lush greenery. Bright, crisp and naturally irresistible—it’s freshly picked perfection,” reads the description. It has fragrance notes of heirloom tomato, garden geranium, and Mediterranean moss.

2 Some Shoppers Claim It Is the “Best Scent EVER”

Shoppers are obsessed with it. “Best scent EVER,” exclaims one. “This is the best scent B&BW has EVER come out with. It is my signature fragrance. I’m so glad they brought it back this year!!”

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3 Others Say It Is a “Complex” and “Sophisticated” Scent

“Off the Vine has a cult following, and was brought back as an online exclusive due to its popularity. It doesn’t smell like tomato, it smells like geranium/green,” another says, adding that it’s “a sophisticated smell” that some people might not like if “more complex scents” are out of their league.

4 And That It Is “Elevated” and “Real Perfumery”

Last year, when the fragrance first went viral, shoppers raved about its uniqueness. “I smelled today for the first time. People, this is ELEVATED! This is real perfumery here not just candy in a bottle. It’s reminiscent of fragrances by Frederick Malle,” one Redditor explained. “I thought I was going to hate it, but I sprayed it at the store today and was pleasantly surprised. I kept smelling my wrist because I liked it so much. Kind of wish I had picked one up. Maybe next time!” another wrote.

5 Off the Vine Is an Online Exclusive

The fine print? As one of the shoppers pointed out, the Off the Vine collection is an online exclusive, so you won’t find it in stores. The line includes the mist, body wash, hydration cream, and body lotion. Get it now before it’s gone again!