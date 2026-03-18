Discover the 11 best new Bath & Body Works spring finds, from Gingham to Off the Vine.

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Earlier this year, the higher-ups at Bath & Body Works revealed they would be introducing many new fragrances and products in 2026. We are only in the third month of the year, and the brand is already living up to its promises. Every time I visit the store or website, there are brand-new items and returning favorites popping up. What should you buy before the month ends? Here are the 11 best new Bath & Body Works finds hitting stores mid-March.

1 Gingham Gorgeous Fine Fragrance Mist

Nothing feels more summery to me than gingham, and Bath & Body Works agrees. The Gingham collection is a burst of summer in a bottle, starting with Gingham Gorgeous Fine Fragrance Mist. “A burst of fruity floral goodness. Dry down lasts for hours. Strawberry peach peony, YES PLEASE,” writes a shopper.

2 Gingham Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Next up is the OG Gingham, a favorite since 1990, with blue freesia, white peach, and fresh clementine notes. The Gingham Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is part of the mix-and-match buy 3, get 1 free deal.

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 A Carrot & Nectarine Candle

There are a bunch of Easter-centric scents, including the Peeps collaboration. But the Carrot & Nectarine 3-Wick Candle is a non-holiday-specific option and a beloved return. “Been waiting for this scent to make a return for years. Its that good. Its the perfect mix of sweet and fresh. Easily B&BWs most lux scent. Please bring back every year,” writes a shopper.

4 Off the Vine Fine Fragrance Mist

Off the Vine Fine Fragrance Mist, a scent with notes of heirloom tomato, garden geranium, and Mediterranean moss, is another returning fragrance. “This is the best scent B&BW has EVER come out with. It is my signature fragrance. I’m so glad they brought it back this year!!” writes one shopper. “Off the Vine has a cult following, and was brought back as an online exclusive due to its popularity. It doesn’t smell like tomato, it smells like geranium/green. It’s a sophisticated smell,” adds another.

5 Poppy Room Spray

Poppy Concentrated Room Spray will get your home smelling like spring in a spritz with notes of fresh morning dew, wild poppies, sugared rhubarb, and juicy pear. One shopper calls it “one of BBW best scents,” while another likens it to “a breath of fresh air.”

6 Laundry Day Candle

Another fresh favorite, Laundry Day 3-Wick Candle, has also returned. “The smell is like a fresh wash of laundry coming out of the dryer; however, its even better! It smells so clean,” writes a shopper.

7 And, Fresh Cut Lilacs Candle

If you love lilacs, you have to grab a Fresh Cut Lilacs 3-Wick Candle. “Incredible. Lovely lilac smell. Exactly like you have bushes outside your window,” writes a shopper.

8 Or, a Warm Summer Evening Candle

Warm Summer Evening 3-Wick Candle blends together warm florals, calming amber, and velvety sandalwood. “Candle smells great! light it while cleaning have the whole living room area and into the kitchen smelling good not to strong a light beautiful smell!!!!!” writes a shopper.

9 Gingham Fresh Body Cream

Back from 2023, Gingham Fresh Ultimate Hydration Body Cream has notes of juicy pear, sparkling clementine, and fresh daisies. It’s the perfect summer vibe.

10 Turquoise Waters Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Bathe your hands in vacation with Turquoise Waters Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, featuring notes of bergamot, day lily, and sea spray. “Another unique fragrance to add to my collection. It’s very mild and not overwhelming,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions I Bought This Month.

11 Rose Water & Ivy Concentrated Room Spray

Rose Water & Ivy Concentrated Room Spray is in full bloom with soft rose petals, rain-kissed ivy, and spring musk. “Great buy!!! Smells fantastic,” writes a shopper.