11 Best Bath and Body Works Finds to Buy as March Begins

These Bath and Body Works finds smell like spring.

Now that Christmas and Valentine’s Day are behind us, Bath & Body Works is here to get us smelling like the upcoming holidays and seasons in the best way possible. In addition to the new Disney Princess collaboration, our favorite mall fragrance and body care brand is launching a bunch of new products that smell like spring and summer. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works finds to buy as March begins.

1 The New Peeps Collaboration, Including Peepin’ It Real Fine Fragrance Mist

I was so excited to learn about the Bath & Body Works and Peeps collaboration. If there is one item you need to buy, it is the Peepin’ It Real Fine Fragrance Mist, $18.95, and part of the Buy 3, Get 1 Free promo. There is also a Peepin’ It Real Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, along with other popular products. “Exactly what you’d expect from a fragrance called Peeps 🐥! Very cute and fun. If you’re looking for a signature grown up lady scent, perhaps don’t buy a scent named after an Easter treat kids would find in their Easter basket! 😆 This is just what is advertised,” writes a shopper.

2 And, a Peeps Easter Bag

Don’t forget to get the PEEPS® Yellow Marshmallow Bunnies Gift Bag, $29.95. The puffy yellow Easter basket-style bag with a handle lets you customize a gift for the recipient in true Peeps style.

3 And, a Peeps Candle and Candle Holder

My other top picks from the collaboration? The PEEPS® Glittery Marshmallow Bunny 3-Wick Candle Holder, $39.95, and the Peepin’ It RealSignature Single Wick Candle, on sale for $10, which has all the notes of marshmallow, vanilla, and sugar that you would expect. “My all-time favorite is the Sweetheart collection! But this correction takes second place. I finally found another scent that I love! Smells just like marshmallows,” writes a shopper.

4 The New Tropicals Collection, Including Viva Brazil

The Tropicals Collection is getting me psyched for Spring Break and Summer. Let’s start with Viva Brazil Fine Fragrance Mist with notes of fresh guava, maracuja zest, and coconut water. “Super fresh berry scent! I can literally taste a fruit cocktail as I’m smelling this! Tried in store and waiting for sale to buy the whole line!! I would absolutely layer this with Brazil or Rio!” writes a shopper.

5 And, Dreaming of Rio

Next up, Dreaming Of Rio Ultimate Hydration Body Cream. This one smells like golden banana, gardenia petals, and sunlit cedarwood. “This just makes me smell like tanning oil which I LOOOOOVE!! Banana, check. If anything we need more banana in this one!! Gardenia I’m not getting which is a little disappointing but maybe the cedar makes it smell like a sandy beach. I’m getting more along with Brazil to to see how those two smell layered!!” one shopper says.

6 Sunset Citrus Margarita Smells Like Your Favorite Drink

Another tropical favorite? Sunset Citrus Margarita Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. It has notes of lime zest, coconut rum, and a sugared rim. “Smells amazing and the scent lasts long after washing,” a shopper says.

7 Pink Pineapple Sunrise Is a Returning Favorite

Pink Pineapple Sunrise Fine Fragrance Mist is back, and customers are thrilled. “If you love a pineapple tropical smell, this is it!!! I love to layer the spray with the lotion to smell sweet all day. Summer has arrived early with this scent!” one writes. “So thankful you brought this scent and the coconut one back for summer! They’re the best!” adds another.

8 Hand Soap That Smells Like Hawaii? Yes, Please

Shoppers are being transported to Hawaii with Waikiki Beach Coconut Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, with notes of tropical white coconut, saltwater breezes, and sun-bleached woods. “This lotion smells wonderful and is rich and creamy. I love this scent for our beach trips! I used this same scent last year and had comments on how good I smelled,” writes a shopper.

9 And, a Candle That Transports You to the Beach

And, the Warm Ocean Breeze 3-Wick Candle is basically like a day at the beach. “Make you feel like you are in Jamaica,” one shopper writes, adding “so satisfying paradise!!!!”

10 A Bahamas Inspired Lotion

The Bahamas Passionfruit & Banana Flower Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is like Spring break on your skin. “Great summer scent! It’s light and great after being in the sun all day,” writes a shopper. “Such tropical bliss. You can just imagine a lush jungle bordered by a beach,” adds another.

11 And, Easter Hand Soap

And, there are a few new Easter-inspired scents that are more targeted toward adults. Shoppers are loving Sweet Carrot Cake Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, “Sweet Carrot Cake soap is actually INSANE. I bought it bc I love the CA and thought it would be cute tp have the set in my guest bathroom for spring and now I’m fully obsessed and going out of my way to wash my hands in there. It smells like warm, fluffy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting but somehow still fresh and not overly sugary. Like cozy bakery vibes, but also clean if that makes sense. The scent lingers just enough to be delicious without feeling sticky- I hate that with some soaps! I feel like Bath & Body Works just understands us gourmand lovers? This one is sweet, slightly spiced, creamy, and comforting in the best way. 10/10 kinda wanna gatekeep, but I won’t,” writes a shopper.