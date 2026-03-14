6 Best Bath & Body Works New Foodie Scents Hitting Shelves This Week

Shoppers are already obsessed with the sourdough candle.

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If your idea of spring comfort includes fresh bread, sunlit kitchens, and the simple pleasure of slowing down at home, Bath & Body Works has a new collection that feels tailor-made for the moment. The brand’s just-launched Rooted line takes inspiration from homemade rituals and earthy indulgences—bringing unexpected, cozy scents straight to store shelves.

At the center of the collection is a candle that’s already turning heads (and noses): a surprisingly realistic sourdough fragrance that captures the warmth of a freshly baked loaf. But that’s just the beginning. From garden-fresh notes to bakery-inspired favorites, these are the standout items from the Rooted collection that shoppers will want to get their hands on while they’re still available.

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1 Homemade Sourdough 3-Wick Candle

I’ve given up on getting my sourdough starter going, so I’m thrilled that I can now fill my house with the cozy smell of fresh-baked bread by simply lighting a match. The most-anticipated item from Bath & Body Works’ Rooted collection is this Homemade Sourdough 3-Wick Candle.

“The scent features notes of freshly baked sourdough, olive oil and whipped butter, designed to evoke the comfort and familiarity of homemade bread,” reads a press release. The candle will normally retail for $25 but is currently on sale for $12.

2 Carrot Charm Body Cream

Just in time for Easter is the drop of this Carrot Charm Body Cream ($18). If you’re unsure about smelling like a vegetable, fear not. In an email from a Bath & Body Works spokesperson, the lovely scent is described as “a bright, cheerful blend of sugared musk, orange carrot, and juicy nectarine.”

The scent is also available in Body Lotion ($16) and Body Wash ($16). Currently, all body, skin and hair care products are Buy 3, Get 3 or Buy 2, Get 1 Free.

3 Carrot & Nectarine 3-Wick Candle

Another produce-inspired scent hitting Bath & Body Works stores as of today is this Carrot & Nectarine 3-Wick Candle, on sale for $12. Fragrance notes include “fresh-grown carrot, nectarine blossom, and garden sunshine.”

RELATED: Bath & Body Works’ New Marshmallow Scent Is Pure Childhood Nostalgia.

4 Off the Vine Fine Fragrance Mist

Last year, Bath & Body Works dropped a new scent called Off the Vine, which was widely cited as a dupe for Maison Margiela’s pricey Replica From the Garden tomato scent.

Now, the retailer has brought this popular scent back in the form of a Fine Fragrance Mist ($18), Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18), Body Wash ($16), and Body Lotion ($16). Fragrance notes are “heirloom tomato, garden geranium, and Mediterranean moss.”

5 Poppy 3-Wick Candle

If you’re more in the mood for a floral fragrance than a foodie one, this Poppy 3-Wick Candle might be just what you’re looking for, as it smells like “fresh morning dew, wild poppies, sugared rhubarb, and juicy pear.”

6 Spring Apple 3-Wick Candle

Rounding out the slate of new candles is this Spring Apple 3-Wick Candle, which has fragrance notes of apple trees, vanilla, and sweet pear.

You can also score this scent in a Wallflower Refill ($8), Hand Sanitizer Spray ($4), or a Single-Wick Candle ($17).