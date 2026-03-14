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6 Best Bath & Body Works New Foodie Scents Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
March 14, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shoppers are already obsessed with the sourdough candle.
Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
March 14, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If your idea of spring comfort includes fresh bread, sunlit kitchens, and the simple pleasure of slowing down at home, Bath & Body Works has a new collection that feels tailor-made for the moment. The brand’s just-launched Rooted line takes inspiration from homemade rituals and earthy indulgences—bringing unexpected, cozy scents straight to store shelves.

At the center of the collection is a candle that’s already turning heads (and noses): a surprisingly realistic sourdough fragrance that captures the warmth of a freshly baked loaf. But that’s just the beginning. From garden-fresh notes to bakery-inspired favorites, these are the standout items from the Rooted collection that shoppers will want to get their hands on while they’re still available.

RELATED: 11 Best New Bath & Body Works Tropical Finds.

1
Homemade Sourdough 3-Wick Candle

Homemade Sourdough candle
Bath & Body Works

I’ve given up on getting my sourdough starter going, so I’m thrilled that I can now fill my house with the cozy smell of fresh-baked bread by simply lighting a match. The most-anticipated item from Bath & Body Works’ Rooted collection is this Homemade Sourdough 3-Wick Candle.

“The scent features notes of freshly baked sourdough, olive oil and whipped butter, designed to evoke the comfort and familiarity of homemade bread,” reads a press release. The candle will normally retail for $25 but is currently on sale for $12.

2
Carrot Charm Body Cream

Carrot Charm body cream
Bath & Body Works

Just in time for Easter is the drop of this Carrot Charm Body Cream ($18). If you’re unsure about smelling like a vegetable, fear not. In an email from a Bath & Body Works spokesperson, the lovely scent is described as “a bright, cheerful blend of sugared musk, orange carrot, and juicy nectarine.”

The scent is also available in Body Lotion ($16) and Body Wash ($16). Currently, all body, skin and hair care products are Buy 3, Get 3 or Buy 2, Get 1 Free.

3
Carrot & Nectarine 3-Wick Candle

Carrot and Nectarine candle
Bath & Body Works

Another produce-inspired scent hitting Bath & Body Works stores as of today is this Carrot & Nectarine 3-Wick Candle, on sale for $12. Fragrance notes include “fresh-grown carrot, nectarine blossom, and garden sunshine.”

RELATED: Bath & Body Works’ New Marshmallow Scent Is Pure Childhood Nostalgia.

4
Off the Vine Fine Fragrance Mist

Off the Vine fine fragrance mist
Bath & Body Works

Last year, Bath & Body Works dropped a new scent called Off the Vine, which was widely cited as a dupe for Maison Margiela’s pricey Replica From the Garden tomato scent.

Now, the retailer has brought this popular scent back in the form of a Fine Fragrance Mist ($18), Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18), Body Wash ($16), and Body Lotion ($16). Fragrance notes are “heirloom tomato, garden geranium, and Mediterranean moss.”

5
Poppy 3-Wick Candle

Poppy candle
Bath & Body Works

If you’re more in the mood for a floral fragrance than a foodie one, this Poppy 3-Wick Candle might be just what you’re looking for, as it smells like “fresh morning dew, wild poppies, sugared rhubarb, and juicy pear.”

6
Spring Apple 3-Wick Candle

Spring Apple candle
Bath & Body Works

Rounding out the slate of new candles is this Spring Apple 3-Wick Candle, which has fragrance notes of apple trees, vanilla, and sweet pear.

You can also score this scent in a Wallflower Refill ($8), Hand Sanitizer Spray ($4), or a Single-Wick Candle ($17).

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more

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