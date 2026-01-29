4 New Walmart Candles That Smell Just Like High-End Scents

If you want to burn candles and not cash, check out these dupes.

There’s something special about finding those perfect replicas of expensive fragrances, like a luxury perfume dupe. But what about if you’re looking for something for your home? Apparently, Walmart might be the answer. Savvy shoppers have taken to social media to call out candles they’ve found that are practically identical to certain designer fragrances. Read on for the new Walmart candles that smell just like high-end scents but cost much less.

1 Dupe for Tyler Diva Scented Candle

Tyler candles have become a bit of a must-have in recent years, especially the brand’s Diva scent. Typically, customers will pay a list price of about $29 for just one of the 22-ounce two-wick products. But a quick trip to Walmart could score you a much better deal.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, user @ashleysniderjones points out that the store’s Fashion Diva candle from its Better Homes & Gardens lineup “smells exactly like Diva.” According to the Walmart website, it retails there for just $12.48—or less than half the price of the full ticket item.

2 Dupe for Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Candle

Customers have turned the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 candle into a hot ticket item. But despite how fantastic it might smell, a single 10.6-ounce candle sells for a whopping $125 on the Bloomingdale’s website.

Fortunately, you may not have to break your budget to get the same experience. TikTok user @shelbsrogers posted a video showing a recent dupe discovery during a trip to Walmart.

She shows off the store’s Allswell Glow candle, which is packaged in a stunning pink glass jar. But instead of paying more than $100 per item, the Walmart version retails for $13.87 for a 15-ounce candle, making it just 11 percent the cost of the Maison Francis Kurkdjian original! And if you’re really into the fragrance, there’s also a room and linen spray available.

3 Dupe for Anthropologie Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Anthropologie is full of phenomenal home finds, but they’re not exactly known for their affordable pricing. Take their wildly popular Capri Blue Volcano candle lineup, which has taken the internet by storm in recent years. But with each 13-ounce candle running upwards of $40, you might as well be lighting money on fire instead of that wick.

That’s where Walmart can come in. In a recent video, user @eringunther15 pointed out that not only is there a stark similarity in scent, but the price per ounce is positively fantastic when you consider the Better Homes and Gardens Red Lava and Citrus candle instead.

“Tell me why anybody in their right mind would pay more money for this than this,” she says, holding up the smaller Anthropologie version next to a Walmart candle that is the size of a small bucket. “And you want to know what the best part is? They smell identical!”

Walmart currently lists the 18-ounce version of the product on its website for just $13.28. But even if you opt for the much larger 80-ounce candle shown in the video, you’ll still only spend $36.48—which is still less than the pricey Anthropologie candle.

4 Dupe for Bath & Body Works Sugared Lemon Zest Candle

Bath & Body Works is already one of the best sources for fragrance dupes out there. But even with their fantastic pricing, you can still manage to find cheaper options at Walmart.

Shopping influencer @lorafied recently ran down a dupe discovery in a short video.

“These copycats are ridiculous!” she says of the Walmart finds. She explains that the Sugared Lemon Zest candle at Bath & Body Works can typically retail for up to $30 for a 3-wick version. However, you can get the same exact scent and format at Walmart for just about $6 with its Mainstays 3-Wick Sweet Sugared Lemon candle.