Bath & Body Works Is Dropping the Most Nostalgic ’90s Collaboration

Bath & Body Works and Vera Bradley are teaming up for a nostalgic Mother's Day collaboration.

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When I was in college during the late 1990s, Vera Bradley bags were the ultimate status symbol. The French Provençal-inspired bag and luggage brand was oozing bougie luxury long before brands like LoveShackFancy, and has managed to maintain clout for decades. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the iconic company has joined forces with Bath & Body Works to drop a collaboration of our dreams that is sure to spark some serious nostalgia. The Vera Bradley limited‑edition Mother’s Day collaboration is bringing together fragrance, design, and gifting across body care, home fragrance, and accessories. Here is everything to know about it.

1 Peach Blossom & Nectar Is “Fresh and Uplifting” for Spring

The showstopping scent of the collection is Peach Blossom & Nectar, developed by Bath & Body Works in close partnership with the Vera Bradley team and a leading fragrance house, with world-class perfumers. “The scent features notes of peach nectar, golden freesia and sweet beechwood, delivering a true‑to‑life peach profile designed to feel fresh and uplifting for spring,” the brand reveals.

]The collaboration also includes two additional fragrances. The second fragrance is Pink Berry Burst, a “playful, fruity” blend.

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2 Blue Washed Sky Is a “Fresh, Cozy” Scent

The third fragrance? Blue Washed Sky. According to the company, it is a “fresh, cozy scent.” And, because Vera Bradley specializes in bags, each fragrance is paired with a coordinating cosmetic bag created exclusively for the collection. “”As consumers continue to seek small, everyday moments to find their feel good, the collection’s fragrances and spring‑inspired notes offer an uplifting, sensory escape grounded in optimism and joy,” said Kristie Lewis, executive vice president of merchandising at Bath & Body Works. “We approached this collaboration through the lens of what each brand does best. Vera Bradley is known for color and pattern, and we’re known for connecting with consumers through our trend-forward fragrance. Working closely with their team, we focused on bringing that spirit to life through scent and design. From the fragrance to the packaging, every detail was created to feel thoughtful, joyful and gift‑ready for Mother’s Day.”

3 There Are 3 Fragrances in 22 Forms

The limited-time Vera Bradley and Bath & Body Works collection spans body care, home fragrance, home decor, and accessories, with three unique fragrances and 22 forms. Prices for the collection range from $1.95 for a PocketBac to $69.95 for an Eau de Parfum. There are also collectible accessories, including the Peach Pedestal 3‑wick candle holder, Vera Bradley Peach Spray Sanitizer & Lip Holder, and Vera Bradley Peach Scent Control™ Nightlight Wallflowers fragrance plug.

4 How and When You Can Buy the Products

Bath & Body Works rewards members get early access to select Peach Blossom & Nectar products, including the eau de parfum, ultimate hydration body cream, 3-wick, and peach pedestal 3-wick candle holder in-app and online beginning March 22, 2026. The full collection launches in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada on March 23.