11 Bath & Body Works New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Bath & Body Works finds, from Star Wars candles to Vera Bradley perfume.

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Summer is almost here, and Bath & Body Works is dropping some of the hottest products. I just received word that an entire Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collaboration will hit stores within the week, with some products already available. There are also some new and returning scents, Mother’s Day gift sets, and the perfect Thank You gifts for teachers. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 new finds from Bath & Body Works hitting shelves this week.

1 The Mandalorian Grogu Ice Planet Candle

The good news? Some of the Star Wars products have already dropped. The bad? They are already sold out online. If you can find it in the store, grab this Ice Planet3-Wick Candle. The scent is “forged in the coldness of space” with notes that are “woodsy and fresh.”

2 A Sweet Vera Bradley Scent

The new Vera Bradley collaborative collection is perfect for Mother’s Day. One of the premium offerings is the Peach Blossom & Nectar Eau De Parfum. “I love the smell! It’s an upgraded version of Pink Peach Blossom and I’m here for it!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Ice Cream Scented Hand Soap

Have you ever wanted your hands to smell as good as ice cream? Now they can with Neapolitan Ice Cream Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. “Glad I got this one, really like it. To me it is a combination of calm strawberry, chocolate and vanilla sweetness. By calm, I mean they don’t add perfumes or obvious fakeness to the soap (thank you!). And the lingering scent on my hands is just as nice. I pick up mostly strawberry, yes, but also notes of chocolate behind it. Bought 2 more, one for me and one to share with my grandkids,” a shopper writes.

4 And, a Miami Inspired Soap

I just got back from Miami and am missing the city’s fresh tropical scent. I am going to get this Meet Me in Miami Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap to keep it in my mind. Shoppers are buying it in mass quantities. “I love the smell of this. It smells so refreshing and smells like vacation. I am placing an order for more incase they discontinue it,” writes one. “I love this scent. I was very disappointed to find that it is only available in the hand soap. Please bring this scent back in stock for other items!” adds another.

5 A Poolside Cabana Inspired Wallflowers Scent

Infuse the scent of summer into your home with one of the latest Wallflowers drops. Poolside Cabana Wallflowers Fragrance Refill is “fruit and bright.” One shopper says, “Reminds me of Hawaiian tropic suntan oil,” while another notes that it smells “so much like Dreaming of Rio but with a light coconut hint.”

6 All Eyes On Her Mist

All Eyes On Her Fine Fragrance Mist is a near-perfect dupe of Burberry Her, according to shoppers. “Love it…so refreshing ..always get compliments,” writes one. “Beautiful fruity scent that is long lasting,” adds another.

7 The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Set

The Champagne Toast Gift Set is perfect for Mother’s Day. It includes the body wash, lotion, and fragrance mist. It makes gifting easy and comes in a box that says “here’s to celebrating you.” Shoppers love it. “Nice presentation and ready to go,” writes one.

8 A Teacher Gift

This Teacher Multi-Use Keychain PocketBac Holder, $16.95, is a thoughtful end-of-year gift that your child’s teacher will use daily and can refill for years to come. “Love this and the pen is so useful! Great gift for teachers,” writes a shopper.

9 Air Freshener for Mom

The Flowers For Mom Wallflowers Fragrance Refill, a mom-focused fragrance, is perfect for gifting this Mother’s Day. “LOVE this scent, it’s strong and pretty,” writes a shopper. “Smells like a bed of flowers,” adds another.

10 A Lemon Candle

Lemons are all over this summer. This Iced Lemon Pound Cake Single Wick Candle, which smells like a refreshing dessert, will fill your house with citrus. “This candle has an adorable look and smells so fresh. Wonderful presentation and so lovely to look at,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions I Bought This Month.

11 And, This Vera Bradley Body Scrub

Peach Blossom & Nectar Creamy Body Scrub is another must-buy from the Vera Bradley collection, an “absolutely amazing scent on a wonderful scrub. It felt amazing to use and did a wonderful job exfoliating!” writes a fan. “I love this scent and the creaminess of this scrub!” adds another.