11 Best New Bath & Body Works Mother’s Day Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the best Bath & Body Works Mother's Day finds, from Vera Bradley gift sets to 3-wick candles.

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Bath & Body Works is made for Mother’s Day. Every May, the store becomes a full-sensory gift experience—candles stacked by the door, body butters in every peach and floral scent, and, this year, a highly coveted collaboration. The company’s partnership with Vera Bradley reportedly drew more than 3,000 shoppers in New York City for the launch last week, with lines stretching up to four blocks. Now that’s the level of enthusiasm your mom’s gift deserves.

Right now at Bath & Body Works, you’ll find new exclusive fragrances, luxe body butters, moisturizing hand soaps, high-end candles, and thoughtful gift bag collections. But don’t wait until May 11 to go get yours—these finds are flying off shelves, and will be gone before you know it.

1 A Toast to Mom! Wallflowers Fragrance Refill

A Wallflowers refill is the home fragrance gift that keeps giving—plug it in and enjoy the scent for weeks to come. This A Toast to Mom! Wallflowers refill is a seasonal-exclusive scent designed specifically for the Mother’s Day collection, making it a gift that has a limited-time quality she’ll notice. It’s $7.95.

2 Cucumber & Lily Daily Moisturizing Hand Soap

A hand soap that moisturizes while it cleans is the practical luxury that actually gets used every single day. This Cucumber & Lily daily moisturizing hand soap brings a clean, green, slightly floral scent to the sink—one of those freshening upgrades that changes the whole feel of a bathroom or kitchen. It’s $8.95.

3 Peach Blossom & Nectar Body Butter

This Peach Blossom & Nectar body butter carries that fragrance in a rich, deeply moisturizing format—a body care find that doubles as a genuine treat. The Peach Blossom & Nectar scent was developed with a leading fragrance house and world-class perfumers, delivering a true-to-life peach profile designed to feel fresh and uplifting for spring. It’s $20.95.

4 Sweet Orange & Agave 3-Wick Candle

Sweet orange and agave is a warm, slightly tropical scent combination that works well in a living room or kitchen—bright enough to lift a space, grounded enough not to be cloying. Bath & Body Works 3-wick candles are made with high-quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance. This Sweet Orange & Agave 3-wick candle is $24.95.

5 Gingham Body Wash

Gingham is one of Bath & Body Works’ most enduringly popular scents—a clean, light, bright fragrance that has kept fans returning for years. This Gingham body wash is a reliable choice for anyone who already loves the scent family and a strong introduction for anyone who doesn’t know it yet. At $15.95, it’s a gift Mom will love.

6 Vera Bradley Peach Spray Sanitizer & Lip Holder

The Vera Bradley peach spray sanitizer and lip holder is a collectible accessory exclusive to the Bath & Body Works x Vera Bradley collaboration—a functional, fashion-forward piece that carries the collaboration’s signature peach design. At just $12.95, it’s a gift detail that feels considered and collectable alongside the other Vera Bradley offerings.

7 Eucalyptus Spearmint Shea Butter Cleansing Bar

Eucalyptus Spearmint is Bath & Body Works’ signature spa scent—cool, herbal, and instantly calming. This Eucalyptus Spearmint shea butter cleansing bar brings that familiar fragrance to a bar soap format with shea butter for added moisture. A straightforward spa-at-home gift at $8.95.

8 Vera Bradley Blue Paisley Gift Set

The blue paisley gift set comes in a Vera Bradley makeup pouch featuring products in the Blue Washed Sky scent—a warm, woodsy floral—including lip gloss, a PocketBac, and a travel-size body spray. This Vera Bradley blue paisley gift set is a member-exclusive find that packages the collaboration’s fresher scent option in a reusable, designed pouch. It’s $34.95.

9 A Quiet Escape Wallflowers Fragrance Refill

A Quiet Escape is a softer, more serene scent option than the celebration-forward Toast to Mom—a better fit for a mom who prefers understated home fragrance over something bold. This A Quiet Escape Wallflowers refill is a considered, calming gift that she’ll use every day. It’s $7.95.

10 Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Butter

Japanese Cherry Blossom is one of Bath & Body Works’ most iconic and beloved scents—a light, floral fragrance with real staying power in the brand’s lineup. This Japanese Cherry Blossom body butter delivers that signature scent in a rich body butter format—a reliable Mother’s Day choice for anyone who already has a fan of the fragrance on their list. It’s $20.95.

11 Freshwater 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash

A 3-in-1 wash that handles hair, face, and body is a genuinely practical gift for the mom who values efficiency without sacrificing the sensory experience of a good product. This Freshwater 3-in-1 hair, face, and body wash brings a clean, aquatic fragrance to a multi-use format that simplifies a shower routine without giving anything up. Just $15.95 for this triple-threat gift.