11 Dollar General Items Shoppers Say Are Must-Haves Right Now

Shop the best Dollar General summer finds right now, from Betseyville blankets to e.l.f. blush.

When most people walk into a Dollar General, it’s to grab paper towels—maybe a greeting card—and head home with their errands solved. But there’s another version of your Dollar General run that’ll make it hard to believe you’re at the same chain: one where you get great deals on fun finds you never expected. Shoppers say the summer collection currently hitting shelves is firmly in that second category, offering must-have items at prices you can’t beat.

Right now, you’ll find everything from embroidered throw pillows and strawberry gnomes to e.l.f. blush and Betsey Johnson blankets. This drop is generating the kind of shopper enthusiasm that empties shelves fast. In fact, a budget shopping YouTuber who goes by The Queen recently spotlighted the collection in a viral post, calling out items that “look way more expensive than they are.”

“Summer is HERE and Dollar General’s viral summer collection has officially arrived!” she told her 60,000 subscribers in early April. “From trendy décor to fun seasonal finds, I’m showing you all the MUST-HAVE items you don’t want to miss. Perfect for sprucing up your home, summer parties, and more—all without breaking the bank!”

1 Embroidered Soft Throw Pillow

This embroidered soft decorative throw pillow comes in two styles and has the kind of tactile, crafted look that usually costs considerably more at home decor retailers. Two patterns—either red, white and blue or green gingham with pink lace—means mixing and matching is genuinely on the table. “These decorative pillows are absolutely gorgeous… I love the ruffle with the red around it,” the YouTuber says. This throw pillow is priced at $10.

2 Strawberry Themed Stuffed Gnome

Gnomes have become one of the most reliably charming seasonal decor categories, and this strawberry themed stuffed plush gnome is a cute summer version. Available in three assorted designs, this whimsical accent works on a porch, a kitchen counter, or a shelf—adding a pop of seasonal personality without requiring any commitment. At $3, grabbing more than one is an easy call, The Queen says: “I’m not even that much into gnomes, but look at these cutie patooties. They would look adorable in your kitchen or near your coffee bar.”

3 Plastic or Ceramic Berry Holder

A ceramic berry holder is the rare kitchen item that’s both functional and genuinely cute to leave out on the counter. This ceramic berry holder in assorted styles is designed to rinse and display fresh berries in a way that makes even a Tuesday grocery haul feel seasonally festive. The Queen also highlights a plastic version, available in green and white gingham and two berry prints.

4 Ashley Belle Lavender Face Wipes

Dollar General’s Ashley Belle line has developed a following for offering personal care products that are cute and collectable. The lavender face wipes are a convenient daily essential—gentle enough for regular use, packaged well enough to toss in a bag, and priced to stock in bulk.

5 Ashley Belle Hand Sanitizers

These Ashley Belle moisturizing spray hand sanitizers are another item that have been flying off shelves. They come in several scents including Coconut Sandalwood, Cranberry Sage, Citrus Grove, Vanilla Cashmere, Sweet Floral Morning, Mango Peach Splash, and Rainfall. Buy one, love it, and immediately go back for the rest of the scent lineup.

6 Cool Gear Glitter Can Tumbler with Straw

Cool Gear makes genuinely solid drinkware, and this glitter can tumbler with straw is the summer version worth having. The glitter finish and straw make it feel like a seasonal upgrade rather than a basic water bottle, and it comes in two assorted designs so there’s some variety on the shelf.

7 Betseyville Printed Throw Blanket

The Betseyville printed throw blanket by Betsey Johnson comes in an assortment of fun prints—bold leopard, romantic hearts, whimsical poodles, and elegant florals—each adorned with the signature Betseyville logo. Designer-adjacent, most shoppers will do a double-take at the price tag.

8 Glass Vases

A glass vase that looks like it belongs on a curated shelf is harder to find at this price than it should be. These harvest glass vase decor pieces come in assorted styles at 6 inches—the right size for a single stem, a small bouquet of farmers market flowers, or a bundle of dried botanicals that stay put all season.

9 Pink Flamingo Mugs

A mug with personality is a small purchase that you can enjoy every single morning, setting the tone as you greet the day. This pink flamingo mug leans into the playful, resort-adjacent energy of summer decor in a format that’s actually practical. Browse the store’s other flamingo and palm tree-themed serving selection for a complete and coordinated set.

10 Yumzee Lip Balm

Yumzee is one of Dollar General’s most talked-about beauty finds, and for good reason. The Yumzee lip balm and plumper range combines a balm and plumping effect in a single product, available in fun flavors like pineapple, peach, and watermelon. Peppermint-infused for the tingle that signals it’s working, it’s sure to become a repeat purchase.

11 e.l.f. Blush

e.l.f. has spent years earning a reputation as the drugstore brand that actually delivers, and the e.l.f. bright pink blush is a strong example of why. A buildable, pigmented blush at Dollar General pricing is the kind of beauty score that makes people film haul videos in the first place. It’s an everyday essential that you’ll come to rely on in your beauty routine. Grab a few before they’re gone, so you’ll never go without!