Spring is coming and Hobby Lobby is here to help us get ready for it. Not only does the home store and arts-and-crafts haven have so many fantastic finds for the warmer-weather season, but most of them are on sale this week. From Easter decorations to furniture finds, there are tons of items worth shopping for to save money. Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby special offers this week.

1 40 Percent Off the Spring Shop

Take 40 percent off all items in the Spring Shop, including this White Bunny Planter on sale for $53.99. “This Bunny planter is absolutely gorgeous! I’ve been looking to buy one for awhile now but just didn’t feel comfortable spending hundreds on one. This one is very well made and the space for plants is a good size. Excited to use it this spring!” a shopper writes. You can also get spring stems, like the Gerbera Daisy & Berry Spray. “This spray is so realistic looking and really brightened up my sunroom,” one shopper writes about the $8.99 item.

2 40 Percent Off Framed Artwork

Hobby Lobby has been gaming up its wall art section. Right now, take 40 percent off all framed artwork, including this adorable Zebra In Bathtub Framed Wall Decor, just $14.99. “I bought this last Saturday, couldn’t resist. Wanted something adorable for my bathroom after I take down my holiday decor. Love !!!!!!” a shopper writes. “Obsessed with how amazing this picture is. Looks great in bathroom,” another adds.

3 40 Percent Off Textiles

You can get some fantastic bedding sets at Hobby Lobby. All textiles are currently 40 percent off, including this Green Leaves Sheets & Pillowcases Set, $19.19 to $20.99. “I love these sheets. They wash up great and the pockets don’t pop off the mattress pad,” one shopper writes. “Best sheets ever,” another adds. “I have never found any sheets so comfortable & easy to maintain than these! They are soft, wrinkle free, & machine washable. I will be buying another set. I Love Hobby Lobby!”

4 50 Percent Off Mirrors

Mirrors are popular at Hobby Lobby, where you can get everything from dupes of Anthropologie’s popular Primrose mirror to farmhouse finds, like this Wavy Wood Wall Mirror. All mirrors are half off. This one in particular is popular for bathrooms. “Amazing quality and so cute! Used these as bathroom vanity mirrors over double sink. Added extra personality and wood tone as shown. Love these,” one shopper writes.

5 50 Percent Off Lamps

Lamps are also a great score at Hobby Lobby, currently half off. I love this Distressed White Table Lamp, just $24.99. “I got 2 of these to sit on our buffet and they are perfect size! Love the slight distressed look of them and the cream color. They are really pretty and the price is great!” a shopper writes.

6 40 Percent Off Easter and St. Patrick’s Day

Bring on Easter and St. Patrick’s Day! The seasonal items are 40 percent off, including this Speckled Egg & Berry Garland. “This is a very simple but beautiful delicate looking garland when used above doors or windows. I used 2 garlands with stargazers lights and they create a beautiful soft effect. They are very delicate and natural looking from a distance. The light green leaves look realistic. I love the way they look above my kitchen door. Highly recommend them at such affordable price to add a little natural Easter vibe,” a shopper writes.

7 30 Percent Off Furniture

And, don’t forget to shop for all your furniture needs at Hobby Lobby, where all items are 30 percent off. This Country Spring Antique Farmhouse Display Cabinet, $174.99, is one of the most popular items. “Absolutely love this cabinet. Purchased it for my newly renovated bathroom. Fits perfect and gets lots of compliments from guests. Hobby Lobby has the best furniture and prices. Highly recommend pick up in the store,” a shopper writes.