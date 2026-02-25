11 Best New Hobby Lobby St. Patrick’s Day Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Everything is $12 or less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s hard to believe that we’re only three weeks out from St. Patrick’s Day. Whether you’re in the brainstorming stages of your shamrock party, or putting the finishing touches on your all-green outfit, we got you covered with St. Paddy’s accessories and decor. Before the other leprechauns beat you to it, shop the 11 best new St. Patrick’s day finds hitting shelves at Hobby Lobby this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Easter Finds.

1 St. Patrick’s Day Gnomes

Add a bit of luck to your space with this Striped Leprechaun Gnome and Striped Gnome With Bonnet, both of which are on sale right now for just $4 a piece.

2 Shamrock Table Runner

For your March tablescape, grab this on-theme Shamrock Table Runner while it’s on sale for $12. The shamrock cutouts alternate between dark and light green, adding dimension and visual interest. Plus, the runner can go in the washer for easy cleaning.

3 Shamrock Ceramic Bowl

As for servingware, we spotted this Shamrock Ceramic Bowl on sale for $3. It also comes in light or dark green.

4 Shamrock Bopper Headband

Your St. Paddy’s Day ‘fit wouldn’t be complete without this festive Shamrock Bopper Headband (on sale for $2).

RELATED: 11 Best Hobby Lobby New Arrivals.

5 St. Patrick’s Day Novelty Glasses

Speaking of which, you might as well pick up a pair of these Glitter Leprechaun Hat Novelty Glasses or Green Glitter Shamrock Novelty Glasses while you’re at it, too. Both costume glasses are on sale for just $2 each, so why not grab both?

6 Shamrock Plates

If you’re hosting St. Patrick’s Day brunch this year, use these Shamrock & Clover Plates (on sale for $2 each) for your place settings. Or if you’re willing to splurge a little, Hobby Lobby is also selling Stoneware Shamrock Plates for $3 a piece. Either way, both plates are dishwasher-safe making cleanup a breeze.

7 St. Patrick’s Day Garden Stones

As for outdoor decor, we’re eyeing this cute Luck Of The Irish Garden Stone (on sale for $3) and Happy St. Patrick’s Day Garden Stone (on sale for $3). May they bring you a touch of luck this season!

8 Shamrock Pillow

Keep things simple and add a pop of green to your living room setup with this cushy Shamrock Pillow (on sale for $11).

RELATED: 8 Goose Decor Finds Turning Up at HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, and More.

9 Glitter Shamrock & Berry Wreath

Before you break out your Easter wreath, dress up your front door with this beautiful Glitter Shamrock & Berry Wreath (on sale for $12).

10 Welcome Shamrock Cow Metal Decor

If it’s quirky decor you’re after, pick up this Welcome Shamrock Cow Metal Decor (on sale for $11). It’s built with an easel back design for convenient displaying.

11 Green & Gold Balloon Arch Kit

Go all out for your St. Patrick’s Day party with this Green & Gold Balloon Arch Kit (on sale for $5). It features different balloon sizes (including shamrock-shaped balloons!) in gold and various shades of green, as well as confetti-filled balloons.