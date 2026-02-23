11 Best New Michaels Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

We found lots of cute kitchenware.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tinted wine glasses, ceramic floral kitchenware, Easter egg wreaths—Michaels is overflowing with Easter decor. We spotted topiary-inspired moss bunny figurines and Easter trees (yes, as in spring Christmas trees), and tons of more pieces that are on sale for as little as $10. Keep reading to see the 11 best new Michaels Easter finds arriving in-stores and online this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds.

1 Flocked Decor

Add a pop of color and texture to your spring decor display with this Flocked Bunny and Flocked Chick. The flocked fabric mimics the luxe appearance of velvet, but for a fraction of the price—no one will guess that you snagged both pieces on sale for just $10 each.

2 Carrot Ceramic Kitchenware

From tableware essentials to flower vases, we spotted tons of cute carrot ceramic kitchenware hiding in Ashland’s Bunny & Bloom Collection at Michaels. (It’s worth noting these items are not safe for microwave, dishwasher, or oven use.) Shop our top picks:

3 Colorful Stemmed Wine Glasses

Pick up this Purple Stemmed Wine Glass (on sale for $10) and Pink Flower Stemmed Wine Glass (on sale for $10) for spring wine nights with the girls.

For all your baking needs this season, grab these adorable Ceramic Bunny Measuring Spoons (on sale for $10) and Ceramic Bunny Measuring Cups (on sale for $14). Both sets are nesting for maximum storage, and most importantly, they’re dishwasher-safe.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Easter Finds.

5 Mossy Bunny Figurines

On sale for $14 a piece, these moss bunny figurines would make fun mantle and shelving decor. Incorporate fresh (or faux) florals and ferns to create a garden effect.

6 White Ceramic Bunny Egg Tray

Your Easter Sunday brunch won’t be complete without this sterling White Ceramic Bunny Egg Tray (on sale for $17), which can serve as a finger food tray for appetizers and mini desserts.

7 Green Floral & Bunny Ceramic Kitchenware

If the carrot-themed servingware is too kitschy for your taste, opt for something more Martha Stewart, such as these dark green spring pieces:

8 Bright Flower & Egg Wreath

Keep your front porch decor simple yet colorful with this Bright Flower & Egg Wreath (on sale for $42).

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Easter Finds.

9 “Happy Easter” Coir Doormat

Allergy season is almost here! Keep pollen and grime outside where it belongs with help from this seasonal “Happy Easter” Coir Doormat (on sale for $45).

10 Easter Egg & Berries Urn Porch Tree

This Easter Egg & Berries Urn Porch Tree (on sale for $57) has a light-up base with a built-in on/off timer. It’s basically the Easter version of a Christmas tree.

11 Oversized Rattan Bunny Decor

Round out your moss and floral spring decor with this Oversized Rattan Bunny Decor ($50). Its 21-inch frame will add height and dimension to your display, too.