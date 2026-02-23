 Skip to content

11 Best New Michaels Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Fact-Checked
We found lots of cute kitchenware.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
February 23, 2026
Tinted wine glasses, ceramic floral kitchenware, Easter egg wreaths—Michaels is overflowing with Easter decor. We spotted topiary-inspired moss bunny figurines and Easter trees (yes, as in spring Christmas trees), and tons of more pieces that are on sale for as little as $10. Keep reading to see the 11 best new Michaels Easter finds arriving in-stores and online this week.

1
Flocked Decor

Michaels

Add a pop of color and texture to your spring decor display with this Flocked Bunny and Flocked Chick. The flocked fabric mimics the luxe appearance of velvet, but for a fraction of the price—no one will guess that you snagged both pieces on sale for just $10 each.

2
Carrot Ceramic Kitchenware

carrot servingware
Michaels

From tableware essentials to flower vases, we spotted tons of cute carrot ceramic kitchenware hiding in Ashland’s Bunny & Bloom Collection at Michaels. (It’s worth noting these items are not safe for microwave, dishwasher, or oven use.) Shop our top picks:

3
Colorful Stemmed Wine Glasses

pink and purple wine glasses
Michaels

Pick up this Purple Stemmed Wine Glass (on sale for $10) and Pink Flower Stemmed Wine Glass (on sale for $10) for spring wine nights with the girls.

4
Ceramic Bunny Kitchen Measuring Tools

Easter bunny measuring utensils
Michaels

For all your baking needs this season, grab these adorable Ceramic Bunny Measuring Spoons (on sale for $10) and Ceramic Bunny Measuring Cups (on sale for $14). Both sets are nesting for maximum storage, and most importantly, they’re dishwasher-safe.

5
Mossy Bunny Figurines

green flocked moss Easter bunnies
Michaels

On sale for $14 a piece, these moss bunny figurines would make fun mantle and shelving decor. Incorporate fresh (or faux) florals and ferns to create a garden effect.

6
White Ceramic Bunny Egg Tray

Easter egg dish
Michaels

Your Easter Sunday brunch won’t be complete without this sterling White Ceramic Bunny Egg Tray (on sale for $17), which can serve as a finger food tray for appetizers and mini desserts.

7
Green Floral & Bunny Ceramic Kitchenware

Easter bunny dishes
Michaels

If the carrot-themed servingware is too kitschy for your taste, opt for something more Martha Stewart, such as these dark green spring pieces:

8
Bright Flower & Egg Wreath

colorful Easter wreath
Michaels

Keep your front porch decor simple yet colorful with this Bright Flower & Egg Wreath (on sale for $42).

9
“Happy Easter” Coir Doormat

Happy Easter doormat
Michaels

Allergy season is almost here! Keep pollen and grime outside where it belongs with help from this seasonal “Happy Easter” Coir Doormat (on sale for $45).

10
Easter Egg & Berries Urn Porch Tree

Easter egg tree
Michaels

This Easter Egg & Berries Urn Porch Tree (on sale for $57) has a light-up base with a built-in on/off timer. It’s basically the Easter version of a Christmas tree.

11
Oversized Rattan Bunny Decor

rattan Easter bunny
Michaels

Round out your moss and floral spring decor with this Oversized Rattan Bunny Decor ($50). Its 21-inch frame will add height and dimension to your display, too.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
