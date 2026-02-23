11 Best New Michaels Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Tinted wine glasses, ceramic floral kitchenware, Easter egg wreaths—Michaels is overflowing with Easter decor. We spotted topiary-inspired moss bunny figurines and Easter trees (yes, as in spring Christmas trees), and tons of more pieces that are on sale for as little as $10. Keep reading to see the 11 best new Michaels Easter finds arriving in-stores and online this week.
RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds.
1
Flocked Decor
Add a pop of color and texture to your spring decor display with this Flocked Bunny and Flocked Chick. The flocked fabric mimics the luxe appearance of velvet, but for a fraction of the price—no one will guess that you snagged both pieces on sale for just $10 each.
2
Carrot Ceramic Kitchenware
From tableware essentials to flower vases, we spotted tons of cute carrot ceramic kitchenware hiding in Ashland’s Bunny & Bloom Collection at Michaels. (It’s worth noting these items are not safe for microwave, dishwasher, or oven use.) Shop our top picks:
- Ceramic Sugar Container Set (on sale for $10)
- Carrot Ceramic Bowl (on sale for $10)
- Carrot Ceramic Creamer (on sale for $10)
- Carrot Ceramic Salt & Pepper Set (on sale for $7)
- Orange Carrot Ceramic Vase (on sale for $21)
3
Colorful Stemmed Wine Glasses
Pick up this Purple Stemmed Wine Glass (on sale for $10) and Pink Flower Stemmed Wine Glass (on sale for $10) for spring wine nights with the girls.
4
Ceramic Bunny Kitchen Measuring Tools
For all your baking needs this season, grab these adorable Ceramic Bunny Measuring Spoons (on sale for $10) and Ceramic Bunny Measuring Cups (on sale for $14). Both sets are nesting for maximum storage, and most importantly, they’re dishwasher-safe.
RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Easter Finds.
5
Mossy Bunny Figurines
On sale for $14 a piece, these moss bunny figurines would make fun mantle and shelving decor. Incorporate fresh (or faux) florals and ferns to create a garden effect.
6
White Ceramic Bunny Egg Tray
Your Easter Sunday brunch won’t be complete without this sterling White Ceramic Bunny Egg Tray (on sale for $17), which can serve as a finger food tray for appetizers and mini desserts.
7
Green Floral & Bunny Ceramic Kitchenware
If the carrot-themed servingware is too kitschy for your taste, opt for something more Martha Stewart, such as these dark green spring pieces:
- Green Floral & Bunny Ceramic Pitcher (on sale for $21)
- Green Floral & Bunny Ceramic Dinner Plate (on sale for $10)
- Green Floral & Bunny Ceramic Tray (on sale for $21)
8
Bright Flower & Egg Wreath
Keep your front porch decor simple yet colorful with this Bright Flower & Egg Wreath (on sale for $42).
RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Easter Finds.
9
“Happy Easter” Coir Doormat
Allergy season is almost here! Keep pollen and grime outside where it belongs with help from this seasonal “Happy Easter” Coir Doormat (on sale for $45).
10
Easter Egg & Berries Urn Porch Tree
This Easter Egg & Berries Urn Porch Tree (on sale for $57) has a light-up base with a built-in on/off timer. It’s basically the Easter version of a Christmas tree.
11
Oversized Rattan Bunny Decor
Round out your moss and floral spring decor with this Oversized Rattan Bunny Decor ($50). Its 21-inch frame will add height and dimension to your display, too.