11 Best New Five Below Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Drop your cupid’s arrow and dust off your bunny ears, because Easter will be here before you know it. Whether you’re gathering Easter basket supplies or assembling candy-filled eggs for the big scavenger hunt, Five Below has everything you need for the spring holiday. Best of all, prices start at just $1. Ready to shop? Browse the 11 best new Five Below Easter items arriving in-store and online this week.
RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Easter Finds.
1
Easter Bunny Bucket
Are you in charge of the Easter egg scavenger hunt this year? Between the plastic eggs and candies, sticking to a budget can be difficult. Luckily, these Easter Bunny Buckets are just $5 each and come in a fun assortment of spring pastel shades.
2
Easter Bunny Ears Basket
Five Below also has this charming Easter Bunny Ears Basket ($5). The wicker basket is available in pink and brown.
3
Easter Basket Grass Fillers
Lay the foundation of your Easter Basket with one of Five Below’s colorful faux grass fillers (or create a medley mixing and matching!). Retailing for $1 apiece, the grass comes in different materials and colors, including:
- Easter Iridescent Grass (blue, pink, green, and rainbow)
- Easter Metallic Grass (blue, pink green, and silver)
- Easter Paper Grass (blue, green, pink, purple, and yellow)
4
Easter Bunny Pillow
If your lil’ chick is too young for chocolate bunnies and jelly beans, opt for this squishy Easter Bunny Pillow ($7) instead.
RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.
5
Stacking Easter Egg Decor
Nab this Stacking Easter Egg Decor ($5) for your mantle or bathroom counter. Its height adds dimension and visual interest, plus the bunny topper is so cute!
6
Flocked Bunny Figurines
Retailing for $3 each, this Sitting Flocked Bunny and Standing Flocked Bunny can function as book ends or table centerpieces. Choose from a variety of bright colors.
7
Avec Easter Crochet Basket Set
This Avec Easter Crochet Basket Set ($6) includes everything you need to craft a homemade Easter basket, including crochet needles and six spools of colored yarn.
8
Moss Bunny Decor
If you’re searching for something more natural looking, go for this Moss Bunny Decor ($3), which takes on the appearance of a bunny-shaped plant. Display it in your kitchen window or outdoor patio table.
RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Easter Finds.
9
Fluffy Carrot Pillow
Tired of the Easter Bunny memorabilia? We found this Fluffy Carrot Pillow ($7) that’s just as festive and adorable.
10
Candy-Filled Easter Eggs
Keep things easy and stress-free, and scatter these Hello Kitty Candy-Filled Eggs ($5) and Bluey Candy-Filled Eggs ($5) around your lawn instead of DIYing your scavenger hunt eggs.
11
Bunny Slippers
Limit the candy this year, and throw in a pair of these Bunny Slippers ($7) in your kid’s Easter Basket instead. They’re available in junior sizes 6–11.