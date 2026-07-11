11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the best new Marshalls living room finds under $25, from chenille curtains to a shrimp pillow.

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The Marshalls living room section can run slightly pricey, but rest assured—when you’re asked to splurge, the value is there. Yet not everything found in the store’s living room section is a major investment. Right now, you’ll find a range of great decor items for under $25: a Harper’s Bazaar spring wall art print, a chenille jacquard lumbar pillow, a shrimp with cocktail hook pillow, marble and mother of pearl coasters, and two sets of window panels are highlights, but not the only headliners. Ready to revamp your space for summer? Here are the eleven under-$25 Marshalls living room finds worth picking up now.

1 Meadow Manor Book

Your living room is the perfect place to set the scene for the kind of summer you want to have. This coffee table book, Meadow Manor, is a great place to start. The title tells you everything you need to know about what’s inside — gardens, interiors, pastoral scenes — and still makes you want to open it. This Meadow Manor coffee table book is $24.99 and the living room accent that doesn’t just decorate. It also manifests.

2 38×84 Chenille Window Panels

Priced at just $25 for the pair, this set of two chenille window panels is one of the stronger curtain values in Marshalls’ current inventory. These chenille window panels measure 38×84 inches per panel and hang to a full floor-length drop on standard windows. Their Chenille fabric has a texture and weight that makes windows look dressed rather than just draped.

3 16.9oz Lavender Linen Spray

A subtle spritz of the right scent can take your living room from stuffy to serene, and this lavender linen spray is the perfect choice for pillows, throws, and upholstery. The bottle is 16.9 ounces for $6.99, the lowest price point on this list and one of the most immediately usable finds.

4 Pampas Arrangement In a Pitcher

This 18-inch pampas in-line pitcher is the faux botanicals find that doesn’t look faux. The pampas arrangement has enough height and natural texture to hold its own on a console, a shelf, or a dining table without requiring any maintenance or water, so at $16.99, it’s a genuinely strong alternative to fresh stems that need replacing every week.

5 14×18 Harper’s Bazaar Spring Wall Art

Harper’s Bazaar is synonymous with all things high-fashion, which is why hanging this framed editorial image as wall art brings that archival luxury energy to a living room or bedroom wall. This Harper’s Bazaar spring wall art is 14×18 inches and $19.99, and looks like something sourced from a gallery rather than a discount retailer.

6 16×26 Chenille Jacquard Floral Print Lumbar Pillow

Chenille jacquard weaving produces a pattern that has real dimensional depth—especially true when its used within a William Morris print. The floral print on this lumbar pillow looks different from different angles as the fabric catches light. This chenille jacquard floral lumbar pillow measures 16×26 inches and costs $24.99—the most elevated textile find in this week’s living room drop.

7 The Forever Home Book

An interior design book called The Forever Home belongs on the coffee table of anyone who is actively thinking about how their space feels—or wants to. This coffee table book is $19.99 and a thoughtful gift or a genuinely useful resource for someone in the middle of a home refresh, or always dreaming of one.

8 14×14 Shrimp with Cocktail Hook Pillow

This hooked pillow has a playful shrimp cocktail motif that’s sure to get notice. This shrimp with cocktail hook pillow is 14×14 inches and $16.99, the perfect summer conversation piece for your living room sofa.

9 Set of 4 Marble and Mother of Pearl Coasters with Gold Tone Holder

Marble and mother of pearl together produce a coaster set that looks like something from a high-end home boutique. The natural variation in both materials means no two pieces look exactly alike. This marble and mother of pearl coaster set has a gold holder, and costs $12.99 for four coasters with the holder included.

10 2-Pack 38×84 Oriental Blossom Window Panels

An Oriental blossom print on window panels brings a botanical, slightly chinoiserie quality to a living room or bedroom window. It’s the kind of pattern that makes plain walls around it look more interesting by proximity. These Oriental blossom window panels are 38×84 inches per panel and cost $24.99 for two.

11 16×16 Floral Print Ruffle Pillow

Ruffles, ruffles, everywhere! And we’re not sick of them yet. A ruffled edge on a floral pillow gives it a softness and dimension—not to mention it makes the pillow look like it has some history to it. This floral print ruffle pillow is 16×16 inches and $15, making it a perfect living room upgrade for well under $25.