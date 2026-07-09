Shop 11 new Marshalls living room finds under $20, from chinoiserie jars to spooky pillows.

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Are you looking for items to spruce up your living room but don’t want to spend a fortune? Head on over to Marshalls. There are tons of fantastic decorative finds all over the store right now. There are still plenty of gorgeous summer items in addition to new fall and Halloween items. What should you shop for to refresh your living space on a budget? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls living room finds under $20 this week.

1 Taper Candle Holders

I love these beautiful KALALOU Pomegranate and Pear Taper Candle Holders. The two-piece set holds one taper candle each, one pear-shaped and one pomegranate-shaped. They both have a gold metallic finish. The set is $16.99.

2 RIP Marble Coasters

Coasters are a great investment for protecting your coffee table and side tables. Since all the new Halloween goodies are arriving, there are so many adorable new coasters. I love these Godinger 4pk Rip Marble With Brass Inlay Coasters, and the set of four is just $12.99.

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3 A Chinoiserie Jar

Chinoiserie pieces are such a steal at Marshalls and will elevate your living space. This THREE HANDS 9in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid is just $14.99 and is giving vintage, grandmillennial vibes.

4 A Crow on a Branch Halloween Decoration

My daughter loves going all-out for Halloween. Now is the time to stock up on decorations. This HALLOWS EVE Crow On Branch Decor is just $9.99 and features a crow with glitter detailing.

5 Throw Pillow

There are always great throw pillows at Marshalls, many of which you can pick up for under $20. In the new arrivals section, I found this subtle Halloween-vibe TAHARI HOME 14×24 Skull Flower Sonata Pillow, which looks ultra bougie and expensive for $19.99.

6 And, Highland Cow Halloween Pillows

I also love this SPOOKY NIGHT 14×24 Linen Blend Halloween Highland Cow Pillow. It is perfect for transitioning your living room from summer to fall and will look great alongside solid-colored pillows. Get it for $19.99.

7 Musical Note Hooks

You never know what you will find at Marshalls. The store is always getting in creative and chic items that help you organize in style. I love this set of two KALALOUS Cast Iron Musical Notes Hooks. It is just $7.99 and comes with screws and three hooks for hanging.

8 A Brass Skull Door Stop

Another fun and elevated Halloween decoration? This BUSTER + PUNCH X TRAVIS BARKER Polished Brass Skull Door Stop brings so much style for just $19.99 and will help keep your door open.

9 A Conch Shell Planter Bowl

I am a sucker for a conch shell. This gorgeous white ESSCHERT DESIGN 12in Conch Shell Planter Bowl multi-tasks, bringing beachy vibes to your space while also serving as a vase or planter. It is so amazing, but just $16.99.

10 Framed Wall Art

Marshalls also has a lot of under $20 wall art in every aesthetic. If you are going for the preppy vibe, this CRYSTAL ART GALLERY 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame is really classy and cool with a vintage-inspired Vogue cover inside. Get it for $12.99.

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11 Coffee Table Books

Another one of my favorite under-$20 living room decor items? Coffee table books. Marshalls always has an excellent assortment, no matter your interests. If you love design and architecture, pick up this GIBBS SMITH The Love Of Home Book for $19.99.