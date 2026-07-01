Shop 11 new HomeGoods finds hitting stores in early July, from butterfly lamps to wicker urns.

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It seems like just yesterday we were in the midst of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in recent history. Now, it’s July, and the temperature is expected to top 100 degrees in the shade. HomeGoods is the perfect place to cool down during the heat wave. My local store was recently stocked with so much amazing merchandise for every room in the house, as well as outdoor spaces. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods finds hitting stores as July begins.

1 So Many Gorgeous Lamps, Including This Little Butterfly Lamp

There were tons of amazing lamps at my store this past week. I loved this adorable little butterfly-covered lamp. It is designed for use on a vanity, but is also great for other situations. The best part is, it is just $19.99.

2 Equestrian Art

The whole Ralph Lauren home look is such a vibe right now, and there are plenty of options to get it at HomeGoods. I loved this vintage-inspired horse print with its gorgeous frame and plaid matting. It looks expensive, but was priced to sell.

3 Gingham Swivel Chairs

All my bougie Serena & Lily-obsessed friends shop the Lillian August line at HomeGoods, which makes near-perfect dupes of the coastal-chic brand. This gingham swivel chair is so gorgeous but also neutral, a great accent chair in a living room or bedroom. The price is jaw-dropping: Just $199.99.

4 So Many Full-Length Mirrors

Another aisle you don’t want to skip at HomeGoods is the full-length mirrors. During this shopping trip, there were a bunch of arched, super big mirrors. I especially loved the Trina Turk wicker-framed one in the middle, which can either lean against a wall or be hung. Get it for $149.99.

5 An Outdoor Lounge Set

I am in disbelief over the amazing patio sets that HomeGoods has been selling this season. This 4-piece set includes generously sized loveseat-style sofas and a matching wooden table. The set is just $1,299.99.

6 Bedding Sets

There are tons of one-and-done bedding sets at HomeGoods for every season. This summer, I am loving all the prints and patterns, ranging from tropical and ocean themes to pinstripes and gingham. This Sigrid Olsen home comforter set is giving Pottery Barn vibes. It comes with a comforter and two shams.

7 Storage Boxes/slidetitle] If you are going to store items in plain sight, run to HomeGoods and shop their decorative storage box section. There is generally an entire aisle devoted to these types of items, which come in every shape, size, and print. [slidetitle num="8"]Upholstered Nightstands

Whether you are going for coastal or classic style, these Sanderson nightstands are jaw-droppingly chic. They are upholstered in a blue-and-white striped fabric with gold accents. Each was just $249.99.

9 A Chic Coastal Tablecloth

My HomeGoods always has an entire aisle of tablecloths and placemats, in every size, shape, pattern, and style imaginable. There were a lot of coastal-inspired summery options this trip. They are always priced so low.

10 A Pretty Wicker Lamp

Again, shop the lamp section ASAP. I found a lot of different lighting fixtures this trip, but this wicker, Serena & Lily-esque table lamp was one of the best. It’s from the Nautica home line and is $59.99.

11 A Wicker Urn

Pottery Barn or HomeGoods? Nobody will be able to tell the difference. This white wicker urn can be used indoors or outdoors to showcase your fake and real plants. Get it for $59.99.