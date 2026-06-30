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11 Best New HomeGoods Living Room Finds Under $30

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 30, 2026
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Shop 11 new HomeGoods living room finds under $30, from coastal accents to chic throw pillows.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 30, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t visited your local HomeGoods in recent weeks, I encourage you to do so ASAP. The home goods emporium, which sells everything from name-brand kitchen gadgets and bedding sets to outdoor furniture that looks like Pottery Barn for less, and endless decorative items, is having a major moment this summer. I am loving everything in the store. There are also tons of finds for anyone on a tight budget who wants to elevate all their spaces. On my recent shopping trip, I scored so many cheap-but-chic living room items. What should you throw in your cart? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods living room finds under $30.

1
So Much Coastal Decor

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Leah Groth

There are a bunch of aisles filled with one of the season’s trendiest aesthetics: Coastal luxury. I found so many items I wanted to bring home with me, ranging from small framed shell wall hangings to this carved wooden swordfish for $29.99. This is something you would find at a boutique for well over $100.

2
An iPad Pillows

homegoods-living-room-under-25-tablet-pillow
Leah Groth

If you don’t have an iPad pillow, I promise you have no idea what you are missing. These handy little items are literal game-changers for iPad users. You place them on your lap or on a table, and they hold up your tablet without a fuss. And they are at HomeGoods in this LoveShackFancy-looking pattern for $19.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3
Coastal Throw Pillows

homegoods-summer-decor-beach-throw-pillows
Leah Groth

If you are on the hunt for expensive-looking throw pillows that cost a fraction of the price you would pay at boutiques, HomeGoods is the only place to shop. These beach and ocean-themed throw pillows felt high-quality. Each cover can be removed and laundered. I love the colors and patterns. Get them for $24.99.

4
A Gorgeous Clock

homegoods-bedroom-under-20-clock
Leah Groth

Clocks not only keep you constantly posted on the time but also make a great piece of wall decor. This clean, Pottery Barn-looking clock was on sale at my store for $19.99 and is perfect for your living room.

5
So Many Frames

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Leah Groth

Nothing completes a living room more than framed photos of your loved ones. HomeGoods is my go-to spot for photo frames, which I have placed all over my built-in bookshelves in the living room. There are tons of gorgeous, smaller frames under $20.

6
Little Accent Lamps

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Leah Groth

HomeGoods has a lot of great little accent lamps, like this butterfly lamp from Art House. It is small enough to use as a bookshelf light or place it on a side table. It is just $19.99.

7
Random Decorations

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Leah Groth

There is always a great assortment of accent decor pieces all over the store. My favorite finds from this trip were these birds sitting on books. The all-white decorative items can serve as bookends if you buy two. They are $16.99 each.

8
Kitschy Little Pillows

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Leah Groth

The kitschy throw pillow game at HomeGoods is unparalleled. I found this “Leopard Print Is a Neutral” and another super cool “What If It All Works Out” pillow. They are perfect for a living room sofa or chair. They are under $30.

9
Gold Candlestick Holders

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Leah Groth

There are tons of candlestick holders at HomeGoods, always a great item for your fireplace mantle, bookshelves, or tabletops. I love candles, and these gold tropical-themed holders will dress up your taper candles in bougie style.

10
Window Panels

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Leah Groth

Dress up your windows and block the light on a budget with the help of HomeGoods. The store always has so many window treatment options that are significantly less expensive than retail stores, like this set of room-darkening Nine West curtains, which offers a Pottery Barn traditional look for $19.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11
Faux Plants

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Leah Groth

I always have some type of plant in my living spaces to add a touch of natural, colorful feeling. Real plants can be tough to keep alive. Luckily, there are some pretty fake options at HomeGoods like this Nexcent potted plant, just $14.99.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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