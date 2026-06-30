Shop 11 new HomeGoods living room finds under $30, from coastal accents to chic throw pillows.

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If you haven’t visited your local HomeGoods in recent weeks, I encourage you to do so ASAP. The home goods emporium, which sells everything from name-brand kitchen gadgets and bedding sets to outdoor furniture that looks like Pottery Barn for less, and endless decorative items, is having a major moment this summer. I am loving everything in the store. There are also tons of finds for anyone on a tight budget who wants to elevate all their spaces. On my recent shopping trip, I scored so many cheap-but-chic living room items. What should you throw in your cart? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods living room finds under $30.

1 So Much Coastal Decor

There are a bunch of aisles filled with one of the season’s trendiest aesthetics: Coastal luxury. I found so many items I wanted to bring home with me, ranging from small framed shell wall hangings to this carved wooden swordfish for $29.99. This is something you would find at a boutique for well over $100.

2 An iPad Pillows

If you don’t have an iPad pillow, I promise you have no idea what you are missing. These handy little items are literal game-changers for iPad users. You place them on your lap or on a table, and they hold up your tablet without a fuss. And they are at HomeGoods in this LoveShackFancy-looking pattern for $19.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 Coastal Throw Pillows

If you are on the hunt for expensive-looking throw pillows that cost a fraction of the price you would pay at boutiques, HomeGoods is the only place to shop. These beach and ocean-themed throw pillows felt high-quality. Each cover can be removed and laundered. I love the colors and patterns. Get them for $24.99.

4 A Gorgeous Clock

Clocks not only keep you constantly posted on the time but also make a great piece of wall decor. This clean, Pottery Barn-looking clock was on sale at my store for $19.99 and is perfect for your living room.

5 So Many Frames

Nothing completes a living room more than framed photos of your loved ones. HomeGoods is my go-to spot for photo frames, which I have placed all over my built-in bookshelves in the living room. There are tons of gorgeous, smaller frames under $20.

6 Little Accent Lamps

HomeGoods has a lot of great little accent lamps, like this butterfly lamp from Art House. It is small enough to use as a bookshelf light or place it on a side table. It is just $19.99.

7 Random Decorations

There is always a great assortment of accent decor pieces all over the store. My favorite finds from this trip were these birds sitting on books. The all-white decorative items can serve as bookends if you buy two. They are $16.99 each.

8 Kitschy Little Pillows

The kitschy throw pillow game at HomeGoods is unparalleled. I found this “Leopard Print Is a Neutral” and another super cool “What If It All Works Out” pillow. They are perfect for a living room sofa or chair. They are under $30.

9 Gold Candlestick Holders

There are tons of candlestick holders at HomeGoods, always a great item for your fireplace mantle, bookshelves, or tabletops. I love candles, and these gold tropical-themed holders will dress up your taper candles in bougie style.

10 Window Panels

Dress up your windows and block the light on a budget with the help of HomeGoods. The store always has so many window treatment options that are significantly less expensive than retail stores, like this set of room-darkening Nine West curtains, which offers a Pottery Barn traditional look for $19.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Faux Plants

I always have some type of plant in my living spaces to add a touch of natural, colorful feeling. Real plants can be tough to keep alive. Luckily, there are some pretty fake options at HomeGoods like this Nexcent potted plant, just $14.99.