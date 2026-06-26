11 Best New HomeGoods Patio Decor Finds Shoppers Love

These popular HomeGoods patio finds will transform your outdoor space.

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HomeGoods just continues to roll out the best products for your space. Whether you’re looking to redo your bathroom, add some new decorations to your kitchen, or spruce up your patio for the summer, they have so many incredible finds that shoppers love. Here are some patio decorations that shoppers stand by, saying they make your outdoor space feel like another room in your home under the stars.

1 Outdoor Entertaining Table

An Outdoor Entertaining Table is one of the best investments for your patio, creating a dedicated spot for everything from nightly family meals to weekend get-togethers. HomeGoods has a variety of styles, making it easy to find a piece that fits your outdoor space and personal style.

2 Outdoor Table Runners

Outdoor Table Runners can add a lot to a table setting for your next girls night or outdoor dinner, making the setup feel more polished. Pair the table setting with fresh flowers, cute tableware, and candles to add accents, color, and texture to an elegant space.

3 Outdoor Patio Furniture

Outdoor Patio Furniture is important if you want your patio to be a hangout spot. HomeGoods shoppers are taking advantage of the outdoor furniture available in a variety of sizes and styles, to create comfortable seating areas for relaxing, sipping coffee, or entertaining throughout the summer.

4 Outdoor Bar Cart

The Outdoor Bar Cart is a must for entertaining, adding both style and function to outdoor parties. It provides a convenient (not to mention cute) location to organize drinks, display glassware, have a few jars of snacks, or serve accessories (got to have the tiny paper umbrellas) while making it easy to move everything wherever guests are.

5 Decorative Birdhouses

The Decorative Birdhouses are a colorful, not to mention popular, way to add charm to gardens, landscapes, and patios. Whether displayed near your colorful flowerbeds or incorporated into landscaping along the house, they introduce a bright accent that fits into a variety of outdoor styles.

6 Outdoor Lawn Games

Outdoor Lawn Games are a must for backyard BBQ’s and parties. Backyard games encourage everyone to spend more time outdoors while making family gatherings and parties even more fun. HomeGoods has been stocking a variety of outdoor games that can help turn patios and lawns into the ideal entertainment spaces.

7 Decorative Garden Plant Stands

Decorative Garden Plant Stands come in handy when looking for a way to display greenery, herbs, and bright, vibrant flowers in a beautiful way. They’re also quite useful when it comes to displaying multiple plants in a smaller space, giving your patio a more layered and inviting feel.

8 Cozy Outdoor Accent Chairs

Cozy Outdoor Accent Chairs is a great way to liven up your space. If you want your outdoor patio to be somewhere your friends and family can gather, having comfortable chairs around the fire pit, sprinkled throughout your porch or patio, is a great way to get people to hang out for a while

9 Patio Umbrellas

Patio Umbrellas make a big difference when you’re sitting in the beaming sun. If you haven’t invested in a permanent structure or seasonal awning, patio umbrellas are a great way to keep the party going while providing some relief in the shade.

10 Lightweight Outdoor Throw Blankets

When the sun sets and the temperatures get a little cooler at night, having some Lightweight Outdoor Throw Blankets adds a cozy touch to your patio. Gather around the fire pit, wrapped in your blanket while making a s’more and talking about life with your family and friends this season.

11 Outdoor Seat Cushions

Adding some new, supportive Outdoor Seat Cushions to your patio or porch furniture can give your pieces new life. If you love your furniture, but it’s definitely seen some wear and tear, you can play with new colors, patterns, and even sizes, while adding in supportive seating.